Why don’t we score goals? Is it an original fault? Did they give us the wrong manual? Do we not know the secret or do we forget it? Is the goal our tragic forgetfulness of these times? Is the non-goal our particular way of being? Colombia selection? Why don’t the older ones score goals? Why not minors?

Questions arise while playing the Selection sub-20, and are reinforced when the older one plays. They are two teams that distance themselves in the calendar, but that share an endemic evil of no-goal.

We know that we want to go to the World Cups, we believe that we have teams to go to, we consider it unfair when we don’t go because of the talent that we generate: we have artists, but we lack melody. It must be that the goal is our most rebellious noun. Our defect par excellence. The senior team did not go to the World Cup in Qatar because it went 7 games in a row without scoring.

Neither older nor younger

The sub-20, laboratory of a vindictive future, has a hard time: their attack has been dynamited. He has 5 goals in the South American. Uruguay already has 11; Brazil already has 9: they already have the certainty of a scorer, we speculate with one, while we miss others. And just as we hallucinate with him great goal from Puerta –a midfielder– to Brazil, or Cortés’ double against Peru, we suffered Caraballo’s no-goal against Brazil, when he threw the ball over the top with the goal alone and our eyes hurt.

Seeing the senior team with a revamped team draw 0-0 against the USA was not a relief: it was failed therapy. The new selection of Nestor Lawrence It has already shown that it can rediscover itself with the goal, but this team of alternatives gave a reversal: without spark, without a goal. And if the goal is scarce in majors and minors, one ends up missing the usual ones, those who went 7 games without scoring, and that is not a healthy expression of the future.

If the goal is the practical and natural way to win and go to the World Cups, the non-goal is the obvious way of stagnation.

