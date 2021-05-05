Sanse finished. We already knew that the anticipated final at Stamford Bridge was going to be littered with mines. No one said it was going to be easy despite Valdebebas’ hopeful 1-1. But the reality is that Chelsea have kicked us out of Europe with an authority that requires immediate and severe reflection. The question is not to fall, but how we have fallen. Chelsea have played with three more speeds, they have beaten us all the disputes and they have planted themselves against Courtois with an ease that was humiliating. They seemed to have a reactor in their boots and Zidane’s soldiers lead and more lead. If Chelsea have a pure killer like Lewandowski in this tie, we will lose half a dozen. A gigantic Courtois and wood prevented further collateral damage. But the frustrating thing is that there was only one moment of truth in which there was a reason to get excited. With 0-0, Benzema, as he did at Di Stéfano, took a shot from his hat that was a goal yes or yes, but Edouard Osoque Mendy (Senegal’s starting goalkeeper) flew to make a Champions League save. Then came the 1-0 of Timo Werner. From 0-1 to 1-0. Just football.

Zidane’s night.- I promise you that I still believe in Zizou and I still consider him the ideal coach for a club as demanding and complicated as Madrid. And may it continue with us for many years. That legitimizes me to assure that Zinedine had a dangerous coach attack that facilitated the dance of the blues. Putting Vinicius on the right lane deactivated the young Brazilian talent. You can’t make Vini defend (it’s as if you tell Tavares to take a base!) And on top of his bad band. And it took him away from the London area, which is where he could really hurt (Liverpool know what I’m talking about). And all to protect Hazard’s ownership. I, who am an irremediable optimist, believed that the Belgian would make an Anelka and that he was going to finally draw his first great night as a Real Madrid star. Well, it went from star to starry. Hazard never left anyone, did not unbalance, filled his repertoire with sterile caracoleos that did not lead to anything and did not manage to break enemy lines at any time. Zizou, as happened a year ago at the Etihad against City, gave him almost the entire match in a way that was as generous as it was unjustified. Hazard is not there to play as a starter against rivals who carry super gasoline while you are in reserve and with a seized engine. Benzema was an island that had the pride of drawing the only two occasions of a thick, overwhelmed and overcome Madrid. And on top of that, Hazard put the finishing touch on his fateful night spending giggles, hugs and jokes with Zouma and Mendy. What are you laughing at, Eden? On top of that, you will get to the Eurocup and you will leave with Belgium. This is very strong…

Mbappé, right now.- We have been frustrated for three years in Europe after Cristiano’s painful march to Turin. This season we have improved our grade by reaching the semifinals, but having seen what we have seen, we must be satisfied. We are not to play finals. We have saved ourselves a disappointment against City in Istanbul, who also play with an intensity similar to that of Chelsea. It is hard to accept that harsh reality with resignation.

The League remains. Today is sports mourning, but you have to reset because there are four days left to try to win a League that at least allows you to go to Madrid on vacation with a smile and a title to put in your mouth. It reminds me of José Luis, from the Peña de La Coma, who just became a grandfather. The baby Ángel Martín Pardo is member 93,068. At least he hasn’t gotten this upset. Being older is not good on days like this.