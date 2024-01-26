













Unfortunately, the decisions of some companies make us think that physical games are already on their last legs. From removing them from department stores, to eliminating departments in charge of creating them. The end feels very close.

Some highly anticipated games have already left the physical format behind

One of the biggest clues to the disappearance of the physical format is that Some highly anticipated games are only released in this mode. Last year, Alan Wake II It caused a stir when it was announced that it could only be obtained in digital format.

Now in 2024 we are looking forward to the arrival of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. However, during the recent Xbox Developer Direct It was confirmed that this game will also arrive only in digital format. Which caused some negative reactions from the public.

Source: Ninja Theory

This can be quite disappointing and the worst thing is that as time goes by, we will surely see more and more games that opt ​​for this. After all, it also lowers production costs for companies, since the physical format involves the creation of disks, boxes and their transportation.

To this we add that in the current generation of consoles, digital-only versions of the most powerful ones were launched, which tells us where the industry is heading. Although we thought we had time, it looks like this could be the last generation with physical games.

Large companies also want to forget this format

Perhaps what set off our alarm bells the most was recent news related to Xbox. It is said that as part of a restructuring, The company eliminated the entire department in charge of bringing its video games to physical format. So Xbox will probably be one of the first to not release its physical games in the future.

Prior to this news, it was announced that department stores, Best Buy and Walmart, will stop selling physical games in their stores. Christmas season 2023 would be the last time they would do so. From there they will be removed gradually until there is no longer a single one left.

Source: Walmart

Without department stores selling them, gamers will increasingly have to migrate to digital-only purchases. Since even on Amazon, those who have not said anything, It is also usually a bit difficult to find anything in physical format. From games to movies.

Given these changes, the CEO of Limited Run Games, a company dedicated to creating physical and collectible versions of certain games, spoke out. He said that this trend will surely continue and accelerate in 2024. Especially since in-store sales have been in free fall for a few years.

Today it is Xbox, Best Buy and Walmart. How long will it be before PlayStation or even Nintendo follow the same path? We don't know, but maybe they were just waiting for someone else to do it so they could follow them.

The physical format will stop being sold, but honestly it already feels dead for a long time

All this news about the disappearance of the physical format is sad, especially for collectors. But honestly, this format is practically an ornament today. Starting with the generation of Xbox 360 and PS3 it began to become increasingly obsolete.

Currently, many games only function as keys that give you access to the content. They may come with the full game, but You almost always have to download an update to be able to play it properly. Games from generations prior to the 360 ​​and PS3 were worth keeping, as they brought the experience in its entirety. Now they are digital in disguise.

Source: Xbox

Although there are surely people who think that the disappearance of the physical format does not affect them, because they prefer digital, the reality is that it affects us all. Without this one, Our entire collection of video games will depend on digital services and stores that nothing guarantees will not disappear.

In the future, the company behind it may go bankrupt or the servers may go down due to an attack or you may lose your account for different reasons. There you will surely miss the physical format. Furthermore, it is not necessary to imagine such exaggerated scenarios, The expiration of licenses alone causes several games to fall into oblivion.

Unfortunately it seems that we are a little late to avoid the disappearance of the physical format. But, at least on our side, we will continue to support him until he breathes his last.

