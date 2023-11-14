ACCRA, Ghana — At Kaneshie Polyclinic, a health center in a poor neighborhood of Accra, Ghana’s capital, there is one rule. Every patient who walks through the door—a woman in labor, a child with malaria—is screened for tuberculosis.

This national policy aims to address a tragic problem: two-thirds of people in this country with tuberculosis do not know they suffer from it.

Tuberculosis, which can be prevented and cured, has regained the title of the main deadly infectious disease in the world, after being supplanted by Covid-19. But globally, 40 percent of people living with tuberculosis do not receive treatment or diagnosis, reports the World Health Organization. The disease killed 1.36 million people in 2022, says a new WHO report.

The figures are even more worrying because this is a time of great hope in the fight against tuberculosis: important innovations in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease have begun to reach developing countries, and the results of clinical trials are promising for a new vaccine. Experts express a new conviction that, with enough money and a commitment to bring those tools to underserved communities, tuberculosis could almost be defeated.

“This is the best TB news we’ve seen in decades,” said Puneet Dewan, an epidemiologist with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s TB program. “But there is a gap between having an exciting channel and reaching people with those tools.”

A recent visit to the Kaneshie clinic revealed both progress and barriers. Despite the clinic’s policy of screening everyone for tuberculosis, which most often attacks the lungs, asking a few questions about coughs and other symptoms, patients arrived and received care without questions. One member of the tuberculosis team was on vacation, another was on maternity leave, and a third was sick. That left only two workers processing tests and handing out medications.

So no one went through the filter.

“Staffing is a problem,” said Haphsheitu Yahaya, clinic coordinator. When the screening policy works, the new drugs — the first since the 1970s — can be taken in the form of a couple of pills a day, rather than handfuls of pills and painful injections.

Those diagnosed with drug-resistant tuberculosis receive drugs for six months. For decades, the standard treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis was to take drugs daily for a year and a half to two years. Inevitably, many patients stopped taking the medications and ended up with a more severe illness. The new medications have far fewer burdensome side effects than older medications, which could cause deafness and psychiatric disorders. These improvements help more people stay on their medications.

In Ghana and most other countries with a high prevalence of tuberculosis, the drugs are funded by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, an international association that raises money to help countries fight The diseases. Today, the treatment for adults recommended by the WHO costs at least $150 per patient in low- and middle-income countries.

“If our patients had to pay, we wouldn’t have a single person receiving treatment,” Yahaya said.

For the first time in more than 100 years, there is real hope for an effective vaccine: a promising candidate called M72, developed by pharmaceutical company GSK, is now in late-stage clinical trials. Clinics across South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana, now have machinery to use rapid molecular diagnostic tests – equipment donated as part of the Covid response. That means many health centers have finally stopped using an unreliable diagnostic method, developed in the 19th century, of looking at phlegm under a microscope.

“I’m happy that we have these innovations, but just because they exist, just because the WHO recommends them, doesn’t mean people have access to them,” said Madhukar Pai, associate director of the McGill International Tuberculosis Center at McGill University. , in Montreal.

