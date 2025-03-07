Imagine it: a movie, suddenly available in several languages ​​with a largely generated dubbing by artificial intelligence. No more you expect for voice actors or recording studies; An algorithm takes care of everything. ANDso is exactly what Amazon is testing on its prime video platformand the dubbing industry is on a war footing.

The electronic commerce giant announced this week that its new dubbing service will be applied to 12 selected titles, Initially in English and Latin American Spanish. The promise is clear: bring more content to more people quickly and efficiently. However, dubbing actors and their unions see this as a direct threat to their profession. Are we facing a natural entertainment evolution Or before the first step towards the disappearance of traditional dubbing?

Amazon and his commitment to artificial intelligence in dubbing

Amazon is not the first company to explore artificial intelligence in dubbing, but its market entry can mark a before and after. The company ensures that its approach will be hybridthat is, it will combine artificial intelligence with professionals in the sector to guarantee quality. However, the details of this work model are not entirely clear.

The idea is not new. YouTube already launched a function for creators to automatically translate their videos in several languages. Meta, on the other hand, is testing an AI tool to automatically fold the reels videos. But what Amazon does with prime video is different: It is not about users generated by usersbut on films and series that previously depended exclusively on the work of dubbing actors.

For the company, this technology represents a profitable and scalable solution. Traditional dubbing are expensive and can take weeks or months to complete. AI can reduce these times drastically, making more content available in more languages ​​without the need for large investments in recording studies.

The outrage of dubbing actors and unions

The response of dubbing actors has not been waiting. For them, the Amazon initiative is a direct threat to their work and a devaluation of their art. “Dubbing is not just changing words from one language to another. It is interpretation, it is emotion, it is giving life to the characters, “they denounce from the unions.

Fear is not unfounded. As the Improvement in the generation of human voicesthe entertainment industry could opt for automatic solutions, reducing the hiring of professional actors. In a sector where labor rights are already a constant concern, the arrival of this technology generates deep discomfort.

In recent years, The debate on the impact of AI on creative work has grown. In Hollywood, the 2023 scriptwriters and actors included artificial intelligence as one of the key negotiation points. In the world of dubbing, the problem is similar: if producers can use AI to replace the actors, what remains for professionals in the sector?

Is dubbing with artificial intelligence valid?

Despite the advances, technology is still far from matching the quality of human actors. The voices generated by AI tend to sound mechanicalwith little intonation and without the ability to transmit complex emotional nuances.

Some tests have shown that artificial intelligences can generate phrases with an impeccable pronunciation, but fall short of interpretation.

Amazon insists that your system will have human supervision to improve quality, but the details are still lazy. Will the actors be hired to polish the voices of AI? Or will they simply review the final results without intervening in the interpretation?

The advance of artificial intelligence in entertainment is inevitable. The question seems that it will not be whether it will replace the dubbing actors, but to what extent. If companies prioritize cost and speed over artistic quality, we are likely to see a reduction in work for professionals in the sector.

However, the dubbing industry is not willing to surrender. The struggle for the regulation of the use of AI in cinema and television has been moving for a while, with scriptwriters as pioneers. Unions are already demanding measures that protect the actors and guarantee that technology is used as a support toolNot as a substitute.