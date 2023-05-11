Twelve hours before Title 42 expires, a milestone that will mark a new era in US immigration policy starting this Friday, thousands of people were waiting this Thursday morning in makeshift camps along the border for the best moment. to try to cross it. Their plans are divided among those who plan to turn themselves in to the authorities or pass irregularly through one of the holes left by the high fences of up to eight meters that separate the southern states with Mexico. Far from those dusty camps, an all-out political battle is raging in Washington and at the state level over one of the defining issues of the 2024 presidential campaign and recklessly stoked by hawks from the hard-line Republican Party. They paint an apocalyptic picture of “open borders”, inviting an “invasion”.

A group of migrants crosses the Rio Grande. ALFREDO ESTRELLA (AFP)

On the ground, in the cities of Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, the reality, although dramatic, is very different and is dominated by uncertainty about what lies ahead. It is one of the hot spots along the 3,200-kilometer divide, where communities on both sides hold their breath at what can happen as of Friday. The imminence of the end of Title 42 has already had its consequences: from the 6,000 people who were intercepted daily a week ago across the border, it has risen to 8,000 in recent days. This Wednesday, 10,400 people tried it before it’s too late. US authorities estimate that there are some 150,000 people in Mexico waiting to cross the border.

This Wednesday, the Secretary of Homeland Security advanced in a press conference that “the next days and weeks could be very difficult.” He also recalled that the Biden Administration has reinforced the authorities on the ground (more than 24,000 agents in total along the 3,200-kilometer border) and repeated a recurring message from recent weeks: “The border is not open.” And neither will it be from Friday.

the new reality

Title 42 is a health regulation that Donald Trump dusted off from a law from the 1940s. It allows the immediate return of migrants who arrived at the border in search of asylum under the pretext of stopping the spread of the pandemic. It has been in force for 40 months and has resulted in 2.6 million expulsions.

A line of migrants waits in Yuma, Arizona, this Wednesday. MARIO TAMA (Getty Images via AFP)

When it expires at the end of this Thursday, Washington time, the old Title 8, which allowed the Obama Administration to deport more than three million immigrants in eight years, will go into effect. It will do so with novelties: those who want to request asylum are forced to request it through a mobile application from any of the countries on their journey. If they arrive in the United States without having met this requirement, they will be deported. That deportation carries a ban on trying again for at least five years. If they are caught trying to cross again in that time, they face prison terms in the United States.

There are four countries with which the United States does not maintain diplomatic relations, whose nationals will not be returned to their places of origin. These are Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti. Two planes bound for Guatemala and Honduras left this Wednesday from the El Paso airport. They are the last of Title 42 from this corner of the border.

If the asylum application is accepted, the lucky ones can be taken to a detention center while it is being resolved, or receive an appointment with a judge somewhere in the United States. That appointment is written in a document that will allow them to travel freely around the country. The terms are very different, from several weeks to several years. Currently, there are two million cases open, and magistrates specialized in migration issues are overwhelmed.

Joe Biden’s expectations for his re-election in the White House depend a lot on the success of this transition. The border has become one of the issues that most concern Americans, and the Republican Party is not afraid to go too far when it comes to using those fears to its own electoral advantage.

The conservatives were this Thursday, a few hours from the end of Title 42, ready to approve their own proposal for the border. They have a majority in the House of Representatives, but not in the Senate, so the law has very little chance of getting through. If he did, Biden would veto it.

Migrants show their documents to the Border Patrol in San Diego. MIKE BLAKE (REUTERS)

The 213-page draft Border Security Act would, among other provisions, provide funding to restart construction of a border wall and improve monitoring technology along the southern and northern borders of the United States. He would also allocate millions of dollars to increase the number of Border Patrol agents, and institute changes that Republicans say will streamline the process of asylum.

On the other hand, controversial independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who represents Arizona, a border state, has spent months rallying support for a bill that would essentially give Biden a Title 42 that need not be tied to a health emergency. The senator, who will seek re-election next year and knows that the issue of immigration control will be one of the campaign’s priorities, has introduced a bill in the upper house together with Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican lawmaker from North Carolina. .

The rule proposes to facilitate for two years the deportation of irregular immigrants “without the need for a hearing or review” of the cases. Its critics have called it an “anabolized Title 42” because it wants to resume the expulsion of unaccompanied minors, a policy that Trump established, but that the Biden Administration changed as part of a plan to humanize immigration policy that has finally been left behind. socks. Sinema and Tillis’ law needs 60 votes to be approved in the Senate, under the archaic filibustering system. The initiative, however, has been gaining ground. A sizable bloc of Republicans backs her. Also some moderate Democrats who see their re-election in danger if they do not toughen their position. This is the case of Joe Manchin, from West Virginia.

“I think both parties have failed on this. And we are not ready. We should extend Title 42, that more doctors and judicial employees go to the border who can process those who arrive,” Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio, another of the battle territories in next year’s presidential elections, said this week. The other senator from Arizona, astronaut Mark Kelly, who supported Sinema’s proposal months ago, has changed his mind. “You have to look for other options. At the moment, the necessary resources must be guaranteed for what will happen as of May 11 ”, he affirmed.

The political fray reaches, however, much further from Washington. The reaction of the states on the border with Mexico has been mixed, and has Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, the voice of the toughest sector against illegal immigration within the Republicans has presented a tactical force to strengthen surveillance in the zone. His party is pushing a law in the local Congress that would make it a crime to enter Texas from Mexico.

Oblivious to all these fights that will decide their future, the last migrants from Title 42 passed this Thursday morning to the other side from Ciudad Juárez. Hundreds of them had been waiting for days in front of gate 40 of the border wall. But people did not stop arriving at the beach next to the Rio Grande, protected since Tuesday with barbed wire and metal mesh. The last to arrive were invited to continue their pilgrimage a few kilometers to the east, to gate 42, where the last of Title 42 are concentrating.

