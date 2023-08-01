‘The End of Time’ or ‘The Happening’, by its English title, is a film starring Mark Wahlberg, which deals with the story of a family fleeing a series of mysterious attacks in various cities in the United States, when people start to hurt themselves. Do you want to know where you can see the film directed by M. Night Shyamalan? Stay on this note, we will give you all the details so you can see it ONLINE.

Watch the trailer for ‘The End of Time’

Where to see ‘The end of time’ complete ONLINE?

The film, whose premiere took place in 2008, can be seen in Latin Spanish and complete on the platforms of Star+, Disney+, prime video and Apple TVpages in which, in addition, you can also see it in different languages, such as English, French, Italian, Magyar, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish, among others.

What is ‘The End of Time’ about?

The footage, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, who previously directed other films, such as ‘The Sixth Sense’ (1999), ‘The Protected One’ (2000), ‘Fragmented’ (2016) and ‘Glass’ (2019), among others, It is about a series of strange and catastrophic events that begin to take place in the United States, will it be a terrorist attack or an attack by an enemy that causes people to commit suicide?

While everything is resolved, Professor Elliot Moore and his wife, Alma, will try to flee to Pennsylvania, accompanied by Julian and his daughter Jess. But since there seems to be no way to escape, together they will try to figure out what is happening. And it seems that Elliot has a very clear idea, which is related to nature.

This is the cast of ‘The end of time’