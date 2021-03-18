Times of change are blowing in cyberspace. One of the elements on which the digital economy has been built has an expiration date. The cookies (literally, cookies in English) from third parties, which have been with us since 1995, will disappear next year from Chrome, Google’s browser. It was announced by the company in 2020 and the industry has been preparing for that moment ever since. The Mountain View giant also added earlier this month that it has no intention of putting “alternative identifiers in place to track users browsing the net.” An earthquake in a sector, that of digital advertising, which last year moved about 260,000 million euros in the world.

