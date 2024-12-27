The End of the Year Traffic operation begins, which foresees 6.4 million trips

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) foresees 6,420,000 long-distance trips on Spanish roads during the second phase of the special operation for the Christmas holidays, between three in the afternoon this Friday and twelve at night on Wednesday January 1st.

The most unfavorable hours for traveling are concentrated between six in the afternoon and nine at night on Friday, between ten in the morning and one in the afternoon on Saturday and between seven in the afternoon and nine at night. on Sunday, reports the DGT.

Traffic has planned a device with regulation and management measures for which it has its management centers, agents of the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard and employees of the conservation companies and the rest of the road owners, as well as troops of the emergency health and fire services.

The DGT appeals to the responsibility of citizens to avoid actions that on numerous occasions can cause an accident with lethal consequences and, as the slogan of its Christmas campaign this year says, ‘always drive as if you were carrying the main course of dinner. Christmas’.

With the latest data updated this Thursday by the DGT, since the device began for the Christmas period, on the 20th, 28 people have died on Spanish roads.

Five communities on yellow alert due to fog, in addition to Cádiz due to wind and rough seas

For this reason, the DGT insists that you should not get behind the wheel if alcoholic beverages have been consumed during the celebrations and not allow anyone who has done so to drive and take maximum caution on short and night trips, even if they are known.