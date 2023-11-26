In his profile on X, the president stated that the period is for family members to “forgive each other for the fights of the past”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Sunday morning (26.nov.2023) that, with the end of the year, it is time to “put political differences aside“. The statement by the Chief Executive was made on your official profile on X (formerly Twitter).

On the social network, Lula also said that it was time for family members “Forgive each other for the fights of the past”with respect being the “rule”.

The PT member received this Sunday (Nov 26) a letter from the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, with an invitation to his presidential inauguration. Milei also spoke at “building bonds” between the 2 countries with the change of government in Casa Rosada.

Milei’s election raised concerns about the future of Brazil-Argentina bilateral relations.

On November 8, Milei called Lula “communist” It is “corrupt”. He said that, as President, he would not meet with the Brazilian. He also accused Lula of interfering in the Argentine electoral campaign and financing part of it.

After being elected, however, he moderated his speech. He said that Lula would be “well received” if I wanted to go to his inauguration.

The PT member was rooting for the victory of Peronist Sérgio Massa, who was defeated. This year, Lula received Alberto Fernández 5 times and met Massa twice.

Read more: