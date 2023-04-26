Isaac Newtonone of the greatest scientists that humanity has ever had and who is known for formulating the law of gravity would have calculated the date of the end of the world using ancient biblical texts.

Although the British physicist was known for his studies in optics, astronomy, mathematics and more. Few know that Newton had a great concern for the alchemy, religious studies and apocalyptic themes.

This interest led him to write a little-known writer. One of these I title “Observations on the prophecies of Daniel and the Apocalypse of Saint Johnn”, as well as other writings that were revealed a couple of decades ago by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to whom they were delivered.

In these reflections written personally more than 300 years ago by Newton, I conclude that World’s End It would arrive in the year 2060.

Using his interpretation of passages from the book of Daniel and other books like Revelation in the Bible. Newton managed to calculate that the end of the world would come 1,260 years after the founding of the Holy Roman Empire in 800 AD

These Isaac Newton writings are collated with other less scientific assessments where the renowned physicist deals with solving topics of great interest such as alchemy, ancient history and apocalyptic prophecies.

These writings and drawings of the scientists are currently stored in the National Library of Israel since 1969.