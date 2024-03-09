The National Center of Meteorology announced that the weather condition that affected the country has finally ended, as of tonight, after it reached its peak yesterday, indicating that temperatures will begin to rise gradually during the second half of this March, with the spring season beginning geographically on the 21st. March with the sun perpendicular to the equator, and then apparently heading north toward the Tropic of Cancer.

During the past two days, the country witnessed an increase in clouds over most areas, including cumulus clouds accompanied by heavy rain falling on various areas with lightning and thunder, in addition to hail falling with strong winds.

The National Bureau of Meteorology expected that the chance of rain will continue this morning, especially in the eastern and northern regions of the country, and will be heavy to moderate, pointing out that during the night hours the amounts of clouds and rain will gradually decrease, with Monday witnessing a chance of fog forming, with no chance of rain falling. Rain.

He stated that today's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, with a chance of rain, and will become humid at night until tomorrow morning, Monday, with the possibility of fog or light mist forming over some coastal and inland areas, while winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly moderate to moderate. Its speed is active, sometimes strong with clouds, and it raises dust and dust. It leads to low horizontal visibility. Its speed ranges between 15 and 25 kilometers per hour, and may reach 45 kilometers on the sea, which has light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, especially the north, and will become humid at night until Tuesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, active at times, and their speed will range between 15 and 20 kilometers. per hour, and may reach 35 kilometers on the sea, which has light to moderate waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The National Bureau of Meteorology explained that Tuesday’s weather will be generally fair to partly cloudy, and humid at night until next Wednesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, while winds will be northwesterly, light to moderate, active on the sea and causing dust. And dust, and its speed ranges between 15 and 25 kilometers per hour, and may reach 40 kilometers on the sea, which has moderate to turbulent waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects next Wednesday's weather to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and humid at night until Thursday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming, while winds will be northwesterly turning to southeasterly, light to moderate speed, active at times, stirring up dust. Its speed ranges between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour, reaching 40 kilometers in the sea, which has moderate to light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The country is gradually affected by the Indian monsoon depression

The National Center of Meteorology expects that the country will be affected, during the second half of this month, by the Indian seasonal depression gradually, especially in the eastern regions, as the country continues to be exposed at times to waves of instability in the weather, as a result of the passage of air depressions in the upper layers of the atmosphere over the northern Gulf, heading from the west to… East, accompanied by – if it deepens over the region – cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rain and active winds that stir up dust and dust, which usually lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility, especially in exposed areas.

The center stated that the eastern regions of the country, especially the mountainous ones, are under the influence of the Indian monsoon depression, which leads to the formation of rainy cumulus and thunderstorm clouds, and their effect may extend inland, causing rain of varying intensity, while the prevailing winds are southeasterly to southwesterly in At the end of the night and in the morning, it turns to the northwesterly and northeasterly in the afternoon and evening under the influence of the cycle of land and sea breezes.