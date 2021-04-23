S.e since mid-March, Tübingen has allowed special freedoms in the pandemic. Anyone who was ready to do a Corona quick test received a QR code and could then go shopping. Because the attractive offer of the model project “Open with Safety” attracted shopping tourists from other cities to the university town of Baden-Württemberg, the city soon limited access to residents of the Tübingen district To reduce the attractiveness of the excursion.

For many weeks, however, the university town managed to keep the seven-day incidence lower than in almost all other regions of the country and also in the Tübingen district. This week it was 187.2 for the district and 106 for the city of Tübingen. After the Fourth Civil Protection Act came into force this week, the Tübingen pilot project cannot be continued due to an incidence of over 100. Exceptions are not possible. A tough lockdown will apply in Tübingen from Monday.

“People don’t want to be locked up anymore”

Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens) and the head of the scientific study accompanying the model experiment, the tropical medicine specialist Peter Kremsner, very much regret the suspension of the model experiment: “We did not spark any additional infection through the controlled openings, the rate of those who tested positive oscillated somewhat, it rose The opening is not significant, ”Kremsner told the FAZ. The fact that the rapid tests found thirty to forty symptom-free Tübingen with a SarsCov-2 infection per week meant that the incidence rose slightly. If the model test had been continued, said Kremsner, he would have liked to investigate how reliable corona rapid tests are in real life.

Kremsner thinks little of the constant tightening of the lockdown. “We should now consistently vaccinate all people older than 60 and then open everything. People don’t want to be locked up anymore. “

During the deliberations on the amendment of the law, the FDP in the Bundestag had proposed to enable model tests, but the application did not find a majority. Boris Palmer sent a letter to the Chancellor to think about an exception and to have a legal check whether it would be possible. “If we were an independent city with an incidence below 100, we could go on, it won’t work. I presented my request to the Chancellor, so far I have not received an answer, “said Palmer of the FAZ

That is why the citizens of Tübingen could go shopping again on Saturday and move freely around the city, from Monday onwards a “very hard lockdown” would apply there. Then not only the shops are closed, but also schools and daycare centers. “It actually happens without need,” said the green mayor.

Federle: Interruption takes away hope

The city tested up to 40,000 people per week in the model test. With a corona rapid test, not only the visitors were examined, but also regularly schoolchildren, children in the daycare centers and the employees of many companies. The aim of the model experiment was also to get the most accurate picture possible of the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic.

Lisa Federle, Tübingen’s pandemic officer, said: “This model experiment was not a game with death. Our incidence was always only half the national average. It would have been nice to get more data on the infection process, ”said the doctor. That would have been important with a view to a possible further lockdown, one cannot currently know what consequences a possible spread of the Indian virus variant could have for Germany in the summer. In addition, the interruption of the model test robs people of hope.

Critics have two arguments against the model test: The high test frequency causes high costs in the long run. They are around 450,000 euros per week for a city with 90,000 inhabitants. The relatively low seven-day incidence could also be related to the population and social structure of Tübingen: One third of the residents of the Baden-Württemberg city are students, most of them do not even stay in Tübingen because of the pandemic and study online.

The higher level of education, the lack of a precariat and a workforce are also likely to slow the spread of the pandemic; Industrial cities like Mannheim or Heilbronn have ever higher incidence values. However, Tübingen has not completely succeeded in preventing the entry of infections from the surrounding area into the city.

Boris Palmer was able to improve his image again through the model test and numerous talk show appearances, also within his party. The state board of the Baden-Württemberg Greens asked him in the middle of last year to leave the party and announced that he would no longer be supported in the upcoming mayoral election.

The reason was a statement on television about protecting the very old, sick people from the virus. Palmer had questioned the proportionality of these measures. In the autumn, the Tübingen Greens want to decide at a district members’ meeting whether they want to raise and support Palmer again in the mayor election in 2022.