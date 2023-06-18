The Joint Assessment Team for weather and tropical conditions announced the end of the tropical condition, by intensifying monitoring and follow-up operations during the period of passage of the tropical condition over the Arabian Sea region, and studying the extent of its impact on the regions of the country, with the aim of taking the necessary measures to deal with the situation proactively and flexibly. During the last period, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority and the National Center of Meteorology held a series of meetings to study the movement of the tropical state, in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, to discuss all scenarios, and to set preventive and precautionary measures. The National Center of Meteorology confirmed the end of the tropical storm (Pepergui) and its impact on the Arabian Sea since yesterday, after crossing the Indian-Pakistani coasts.