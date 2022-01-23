The beginning was with 15 deputies applying to form a new government, made up of “technocrats”, with specific tasks, most notably attention to security arrangements; To lift the case of “force majeure” that prevented the HNEC from organizing the elections.

Then 42 other deputies joined this request, which also included a call for the Public Prosecutor to investigate “suspicions of corruption” circulating on social media, and also set other goals for the proposed government, which are “unifying institutions, alleviating the suffering of the people, and stopping corruption.”

Libyan political analyst and writer Muhammad al-Amami said that the current government has failed in its most important entitlement, which is to organize elections on December 24, 2021, stressing that the country needs to get out of the current impasse and chaos.

He added that the scene was “strange” during the last period in light of government expenditures that went as a form of “electoral propaganda”, commenting: “Libya is fragmented, and unless we speed up the holding of elections, we will face a real danger of division.”

In the January 17 session, Parliament Speaker, Counselor Aqila Saleh, announced the end of the Dabaiba government’s mandate, after the December 24 deadline, pointing to the need to form a new government.

Saleh called on Attorney General Saddik al-Sour to investigate what the government spent, especially in the development and emergency clauses, pointing to “violations and abuse of power by assigning representatives and non-representatives to leadership positions, in violation of laws and regulations.”

Constitution paper

Meanwhile, Dabaiba adopted the viewpoint calling for a “first referendum on the draft constitution”, implemented by the Constituent Assembly as a basis for the electoral process. He called on Libyans to this path, during his speech at a forum titled “The Constitution First” in the capital, Tripoli.

Dabaiba said: “We are in dire need today for a constitution that protects the homeland and the citizen, and parliamentary and presidential elections in accordance with this constitution,” adding, “Our problem today is that there is no constitutional basis or a real constitution that derives its legitimacy from the people.”

He continued, “I urge all parties to support the constitutional entitlement as a basis for the democratic process, and not to go to any paths that have no title or goal.”

The Libyan political researcher, Muhammad Qashout, expressed his fear of entering the country “into a maze” of controversy and conflict. Because of the proposed draft constitution, which was not accepted by a large section of the people, adding that even the continuation of the current government cannot be linked to this path; It is possible in any case to reconfigure it.

Qishut revealed the existence of a current movement, launched in mid-January, in order to form a new government, which will be a mixture of active forces and personalities in the east and west of the country. An important national event is scheduled for next February, which will support the formation of the new government.

Although the issue was not included in the session’s agenda, the Libyan parliament is expected to review the government’s file during its session, tomorrow, Monday, which will also discuss important files, including the report of its roadmap committee.