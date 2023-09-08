English reports indicated that the Saudi Federation’s offer to buy Mohamed Salah amounted to 225 million pounds sterling with additions and incentives, which is greater than the highest record offer in recorded history in the Brazilian Neymar’s transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for 198 million pounds.

Over the past weeks, Al-Ittihad club tried to contract with Mohamed Salah, but all his offers were rejected by Liverpool, despite the Egyptian star opening the door to negotiation and thinking of accepting the offer, but his club’s desire to stick to it was the strongest.

Salah’s future

• Salah is linked to a contract with Liverpool that lasts until June 30, 2025, and the English club intends to stick to his Egyptian goal until the end of his contract, with the possibility of granting him a new contract next year, according to some reports.

• Liverpool’s refusal to obtain the largest financial return in the history of football deals confirmed its adherence to Salah and its unwillingness to sell the team’s top scorer since his transfer to him. At the same time, Al-Masry did not submit a transfer request to Al-Ittihad or press for a salary that would have made him among the 4 highest-earning players in the world. With Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentine Lionel Messi and French Kylian Mbappe.

• Welshman Ian Rush, Liverpool legend, revealed Salah’s intention to continue with Liverpool until he breaks his legendary record, to become the historical top scorer for the giants of Anfield.

Rush scored 364 goals during his career, and Salah comes in fifth place with 188 goals scored in 5 seasons, in addition to the opening of the current season, which is his sixth in the red jersey.

Salah needs to complete his contract in the current and next season, and continue for an additional three years to complete a full contract with Liverpool, and he has the opportunity to break Rush’s record if he continues at the same scoring rate.

Rush said in previous statements that Mohamed Salah asked him how he scored all these goals, and indicated that Al-Masry told him of his desire to break the record.

The “Reds” legend said in statements to the “Liverpool Echo” website about Salah: “We always talk constantly, and he blames me every time for scoring this number of goals, because he has a belief that he will break this number one day.”

Ayan added, “If Salah wants to break my record, he must stay for more years with Liverpool, although now he plays the role of a playmaker and passes assists to his colleagues and is not only interested in scoring.”

The Welsh star said that he would congratulate Mohamed Salah if he succeeded in breaking his record, indicating that this matter does not bother him given his interest in achieving victories for his team in the first place.

Salah wants to cross the barrier of 200 goals during the current season at least in order to go through his last season in his contract with Liverpool to approach the fourth place in the list occupied by Billy Liddell with 228 goals, and before him Gordon Hudson with a score of 241 goals, to reach the penultimate station to the runner-up number. Roger Hunt, who scored 281 goals, then began fighting to reach Ian Rush’s number.

Is the Saudi story over?

• Al-Ittihad may have to search for another replacement in January from the elite stars in Europe to strengthen its ranks, especially after Liverpool’s categorical refusal to leave Mohamed Salah, which makes the Saudi club have to wait two years until the end of the contract between Al-Masry and his English club, provided that he does not renew his contract during the period coming.

• In the event that Al-Ittihad club does not succeed in including a big international name in its list in January, the opportunity will be available with more time next summer to press for Salah one year before the end of his contract with Liverpool, as some Saudi reports indicate that Al-Ittihad club will not accept the loss in the Salah deal, even if it returns again next year.

• For his part, Mohamed Salah has not yet officially commented on the Al-Ittihad deal, while sources confirmed to “Sky News Arabia” that the Egyptian player did not mind concluding the deal, but he required the approval of his club and coach first before making his final decision, leaving the door open to the Saudi tigers. .