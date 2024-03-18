The final episode of the novel 'Light of Hope' aired last Wednesday on América TV and became a resounding success in terms of preferences. The episode of the series created by Michelle Alexander achieved 18 rating points, according to Kantar Ibope, and thus put an end to the adventures of León (André Silva) and Luz (Naima Luna), in which they defeated the villain Agatha ( Wendy Vasquez

However, on social networks, hundreds of users expressed their outrage at the poor performances of the protagonists, and, above all, for the terrible story that the last chapter had. For example when Agathawith a gun without bullets, was about to kidnap Luz and her friends, the same children, who had their hands tied, surrounded the villain and pushed her in an almost feigned way to save Luz and take refuge with the police, while León approached the scene to hug his daughter.

The scene in question was harshly criticized. For that reason, we leave the video to formulate your own point of view.

What did they say on social media about the final chapter of 'Luz de Esperanza'?

Hundreds of users turned to social networks such as

“It's the worst thing that has happened to him, I don't know how they allow this. And the bad thing is that it is one after another”revealed a user on X. Her tweet received more than 2,000 likes and was seen by 162,000 people.

A netizen decided to share his point of view and wrote in the comments.“I don't know how there are people who can watch that for a minute.”. However, he received in response that “The fault lies with the television channel and the creators of this type of series for sowing interest in mediocre and meaningless products, taking advantage of the innocence of the viewer”.

While, on Facebook, they took the situation with more humor than indignation: “Ok, that's the parody, now upload the real ending, please,” “Those performances, holy cow. And they are professional actors?”they commented.

What was the novel 'Light of Hope' about?

Firstly, it must be remembered that 'Luz de Esperanza' aired its first episode on December 11, 2023 and entered the América TV programming grid to replace 'Perdóname', by Aldo Miyashiro. The series is a sequel to 'Luz de Luna'.

The plot revolves around León and Luz, who will face new problems due to a terrible accident that will separate them and change their lives completely. Both will have to overcome several obstacles to get back together, as well as free themselves from the clutches of new villains such as the mayor of Villa Esperanza and his wife, the evil Agatha.

