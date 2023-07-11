After almost thirteen years as prime minister, Mark Rutte announced yesterday that he will no longer be the party leader in the next elections and that he will leave politics. Political editor Petra de Koning followed him closely for years. What kind of prime minister was Mark Rutte?
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Guest:
- Petra the King
- Presentation:
- Floor Bean
- Editorial:
- Mila-Marie Bleeksma, Iris Verhulsdonk & Tessa Colen
- Edit:
- Reuben Pest
- coordination:
- Miriam van Zuidam
- Photo:
- Bart Mate
#Rutte #era
Leave a Reply