Russia substantially softens its ban on diesel exports just over two weeks after adopting this drastic measure under the argument of alleviating its own shortages. The Executive has announced through a statement that oil companies will be able to send fuel to ports for sale abroad, as long as “the manufacturer supplies the domestic market at least 50% of the diesel produced.” The measure represents an important relief on prices in the rest of the world and, particularly, in the EU: although since the beginning of the year it cannot directly import Russian fuels, any movement that disrupted the global market had a particularly large reverberation in the Twenty-seven, large net buyers of diesel.

The Eurasian country, one of the largest producers of oil and derivatives in the world, had been immersed in an energy crisis in recent times due to the collapse of the national currency, the ruble, and the rise in the price of a barrel on the international market, caused largely due to its own policy of restricting pumping in coordination with Saudi Arabia. According to the Kremlin, in this context, its oil companies—stretched to the maximum to finance the invasion of Ukraine—had preferred to sell more expensively.

Since spring, the Russian countryside has been denouncing that the next harvests were in danger due to fuel shortages and rising prices. Vladimir Putin ordered his government to take action, and he banned the export of gasoline and diesel on September 21. According to his calculations, wholesale prices have already been reduced in 81 regions of the country, and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has instructed companies to pass on their reductions to consumers. The internal prices of gasoline and diesel have since fallen by 16% and 21%, respectively.

The Kremlin has blamed this energy crisis on the bad faith from suppliers, and has now introduced another condition to its lifting of the veto “to prevent resellers from purchasing fuel in advance and exporting it after the current restrictions are lifted”: a rate of 50,000 rubles per ton, about 500 euros, for suppliers of petroleum products that do not produce themselves.

Two weeks of seizure

At the beginning it was the war, which shook all the pillars of the energy markets and broke any previous scheme: the world of energy in Europe, it was rightly said, would never be the same again. Almost a year later, the EU’s ban on fuel purchases from Russia (gasoline, kerosene and, above all, diesel, the mother of all battles) raised the temperature in the market a few more degrees. In recent weeks, there have been two moves by Moscow—the veto on automotive fuel exports and the oil supply cut agreed with Riyadh—that have put European drivers in the umpteenth predicament.

With this week, diesel has now accumulated three months of uninterrupted increases at Spanish pumps and is at the same levels as it was a year ago, when governments were gearing up for their most difficult winter and the controversy and regression was still active. bonus of 20 cents per liter.

The Kremlin’s ban on diesel exports – from what was and is the fourth largest exporter in the world and the first in Europe – has not had a direct impact on the EU, where Russian fuels have been banned since the beginning of February. But it is indirect: the less fuel there is on the world market – and Russia had been putting, pay attention, a million barrels of diesel in circulation every day, the equivalent of Germany’s consumption -, the greater the premium the EU will have to pay when supplying itself. in the Middle East or in India, where they are going to fill the gap left by the Eurasian giant.

Added to the Russian veto on exports, which practically no one anticipated, was the clamp that two strange bedfellows, Russia and Saudi Arabia, have been applying for months on the oil market. Its repeated supply cuts brought crude oil to the brink of $100 a barrel in late September, although the market has eased in recent days. The impact on prices has been especially accentuated in countries like Spain, where practically all the movement of goods (96%) is by truck and the ramifications are multiplied. Also about inflation, just when it was beginning to give way, complicating the already difficult Rubik’s cube that central banks face. The calendar did not help either: at the threshold of the cold season in the northern hemisphere, a time of maximum diesel consumption, when the transportation of goods and travelers is accompanied by heaters that still run on that fuel.

As of last week, diesel shipments from the Russian Baltic Sea port of Primorsk had fallen by half since the Kremlin announced the veto, according to figures by London-based energy intelligence firm Vortexa. A sign, according to Bloomberg, of the “potential disruption” that the Russian ban could cause on a global scale and, very particularly, in Europe.

The ruble, at its lowest

Although Moscow hid behind internal shortages and the urgent need to avoid greater harm to its farmers, who need diesel as well as food to harvest their winter crops, the reality had more edges. The devaluation of the ruble made the incentive for its oil companies to sell diesel in the country instead of exporting it minimal. So the veto was the Government’s only possible tool to guarantee domestic supply in the short term. And a way to kill two birds with one stone: at the same time, it hits an EU that, until the war, was addicted to its natural gas and diesel.

With its currency sinking—the ruble hit seven-week lows this Friday—Moscow could not afford to close sine die that way of entering foreign currency. “We believe it will last a month or, at most, six weeks,” Jorge León, senior vice president and head of oil analysis at the Norwegian consulting firm Rystad Energy, predicted a few days ago. In the end it was much less: just over two weeks.

Fishing in troubled river

If this energy crisis has made anything clear, it is that the sweat and tears of some are the days of wine and roses for others. Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain have stepped up to the plate by refining and exporting their production to the Old Continent to fill the Russian void. The first two have just commissioned their new joint Duqm refinery, which will be operating at 100% early next year. A relief for a Europe thirsty for diesel, and a powerful knock for its own economy. Bahrain, for its part, is rushing the months to complete the expansion of the almost ninety-year-old Sitra refinery, a work that will almost double its capacity to convert crude oil into diesel and kerosene that meets the strict EU standards.

Despite these advances, just before Russia broke the deck again, the International Energy Agency (IEA) was already warning of the difficulties of refineries on a global scale to satisfy the “growing demand, especially for distillates.” [diésel y queroseno]”. Refining facilities in Asia and Europe, he added, have been operating in recent months at a “much lower” level than last year.

The situation of recent weeks has also been a golden opportunity—one more—for the large European oil companies, owners of large crude oil reserves outside the EU and the largest refineries on EU soil. In both cases, they have everything to win: due to the escalation in the price of crude oil and because, after a period of relative moderation in their refining margins, scarcity is once again a better ally to increase their profits in that phase of the chain. of value, the most profitable so far in the energy crisis. In Spain, Repsol has just announced that the profit margin of its refineries more than doubled in the third quarter of the year, to 13.5 dollars per barrel. It is still, however, far from the almost 19 dollars per barrel that it reached between October and December of last year.

An internal crisis brewing since spring The Russian energy crisis began in spring, at the same time that the price of the ruble began to plummet again due to the cost of other currencies in the country due to sanctions. The shortage of dollars and euros has caused the exchange rate of the Russian currency to be around 60 rubles per euro or dollar at the beginning of the year and to surpass the psychological barrier of 100 currently. And this, accompanied by the rise in oil prices on the international market and the production cuts approved by the Kremlin to force this situation, pushed Russian companies to export their products to obtain more income. The fuel shortage was passed on to Russian consumers. The price of fuel skyrocketed, and in the agricultural regions of southern Russia they warned since August that winter crops were in danger if fuel was not cheaper. The Government, for its part, has initiated several antitrust proceedings against independent gas stations and fuel depots. Likewise, Novak this week instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and local authorities to monitor the profit margins of farmers’ suppliers.

