The English of the Victorian era (1820-1914) did not call mirror to mirror. Was a looking glass, a crystal to look at. Or to go through it, and enter a world where everything is upside down and nothing makes sense. Today that glass would be the screen of a mobile, and little Alice would still not understand many of the things on the other side. The Victoria & Albert Museum in London has reopened its doors, after a long pandemic, with the proposal Alice: curiouser and curiouser (Alice: curious and more curious), an exhaustive tour of one of the most attractive universal icons of literature in history.

The world of Alice in Wonderland, and its second part, Alice through the mirror, Born from the imagination of the mathematician and writer Charles Lutwidge Dodgson (better known by his pen name, Lewis Carroll), it has the infinite capacity to be reinterpreted in every age. “It is, for example, the first victory of feminism. A real girl, at that time, would not have even been able to go to university, ”says Kate Bailey, the exhibition’s curator. “And yet Alicia is such a strong feminine character, with a curious and inquisitive nature, capable of overcoming problems that arise and difficulties she faces.”

A museum employee poses before the installation ‘Reimagining the Tea-Party’ by Heston Blumenthal and David McKean in the exhibition ‘Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser’ at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London on May 18, 2021. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

Art, science, politics and imagination in a narrative with a childlike appearance, which shows how the society that emerged under the protection of the British Empire harbored in its curiosity, in its optimistic look to the future and in its social concerns the seed of everything that would come a century later. “Can you tell me, if you are so kind, where do I go from here?” Alice asks the Cheshire Cat, whose mysterious smile is already part of the imagination of those who do not even know where the character has come from. “That depends a lot on where you want to go.” And the little girl goes on and on through a magical world, questioning ridiculous adults whose incongruous orders they don’t even understand. “It is the individual speaking face to face with power, and openly questioning its authority. Something very adapted to what happens today, which is quite similar to that Victorian world fascinated by science, art and politics “, explains the designer Tom Piper, who has participated from the beginning in the assembly of an ambitious exhibition, capable of giving a new twist to the myth of Alice.

The exhibition begins in a deceptive way, with such a nineteenth century display of display cases showing the first handwritten text of Lewis Carroll with his famous story; the daguerreotype of Alice Liddell, the girl who insisted the Oxford professor write the story he had told her and her two sisters, “on a golden afternoon” on the banks of the Thames; or the first sketches of John Tenniel, the famous cartoonist for the satirical magazine Punch that immortalized in an inimitable way the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts or Humpty Dumpty (Stilt Panco, he baptized the Spanish version).

The virtual reality installation ‘A Curious Game of Croquet’ from the exhibition. VICKIE FLORES / EFE

But the first room is just the introduction of a character and a world that took on a life of their own to mean something different for each generation that would come after. Alicia, and the surrealist current, who vindicated the reality that was in the little girl’s crazy dreams. Alice, and the silent film, which clumsily but daringly tried to turn its adventures into images. Alicia, and the psychedelia of the sixties. Alicia, and the political messages she hides. The sample contains fragments of the film by the Argentine plastic artist Eduardo Plá, considered a protest film at the dawn of the dictatorship. Or from Alice in Wonderland Spain by Jorge Feliu, in which the protagonist follows the white bunny (from Playboy) through the bullrings that show the remains of Franco’s repression. They are not, of course, the center of an exhibition that pays above all tribute to the two films that built the legend: that of Walt Disney, engraved in the memory of children. Y Tim Burto’sn, which finally reflects the Alice characters that adults have always suspected.

Alice in fashion, with Vivienne Westwood designs, in opera, theater or rock music. As the White rabbit from the Jefferson Airplane group – “one pill makes you bigger, the other makes you small, and the one your mother gives you doesn’t do anything at all” – which arises during the visit shortly after the illustrations that Salvador Dalí wanted to make to contribute his particular vision of Carroll’s world. Or the characters of Through the looking glass what dared to imagine in the sixties the artist Peter Blake, the only one who came close to overthrowing the pre-Raphaelite aesthetic that had envisioned Alice and her strange fellow travelers for decades.

Costume titled ‘Queen of Hearts costume’ 2010 by artist Bob Crowley during a press preview of the Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser exhibition at the Victoria & Albert museum in London on May 18, 2021. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

There is also room for science, with the reminder that CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) baptized Alicia Project to one of his forays into quantum physics. “There are concepts in the book that led us to the necessary use of new technology. Physical spaces and virtual spaces that were a challenge to our artistic and scientific imagination, ”says Piper. And so, the end of the exhibition leads to virtual reality glasses that allow the visitor to fall to the bottom of the burrow, drink the potion that turns him into a giant, and play a strange game of cricket with flamingos and hedgehogs until The Queen of Hearts gets tired and orders: “Cut off his head!”