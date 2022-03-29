The remission of the pandemic has triggered the supply (also the demand) of sports, artistic and cultural scholarships for Spanish students to train in educational centers in the United States. High Schools and North American Universities such as Yale (one of the ten most prestigious in the country) have exponentially multiplied their range of possibilities lor that it has caused an increase of up to 40% in the places offered compared to 2021, 67% compared to 2019 and up to 200% in financial aid compared to what was granted in 2021. Rain of millions in search of the American dream in search of profiles of all kinds.

Because North American educational centers seek talent in many areas. Soccer, due to the prestige of Spanish soccer, is one of the most important. But there are also scholarship holders in basketball, tennis and even in e-sports, the great novelty of recent years and one of the most powerful ways to study in the United States, since the demand for talent is enormous and the supply is limited. Some of the students who have already been awarded scholarships succeed in local competitions. This is the case of Miguel Yuste, a student ‘signed’ by Yale precisely to shield his soccer team after leaving Northfield Mount Hermon.

Scholarships worth 6 million dollars

In economic terms, only from the hand of AWEX, the most important Spanish organization in the intermediation between these centers and the candidates, it is expected to distribute 6 million dollars in direct support for the 2022-2023 academic year. It represents a growth of almost 200% with respect to the amounts managed a year ago, when the course closed with 2 million in scholarships distributed, a sign of the firm and determined commitment of the USA to Spanish talent.

The favorable conditions for accessing this aid have also caused a spike in the demand for scholarships, reaching levels much higher than those prior to the pandemic. Only for the next academic year 2022-2023, AWEX has already received more than 2,000 applications.

Studying in the US helps you find a job

“It is crazy and I think it has to do with the restrictions that we have all experienced. Children are more eager than ever to take advantage of these opportunities and families see more clearly that they are trains that only pass once in a lifetime”, reflects William Touchard, CEO of AWEX and one of the most renowned experts in intermediation between American centers and Spanish students.

It also helps that, according to the data handled by AWEX, students with international training in the US are 37% more likely to find a job when they return to Europe than the boys of his age who have not left the old continent. “The experience is enriching beyond language or training. That is noticeable later on the return to Spain”, adds Touchard.

$4 million recipients wanted

For now, a large part of the aid package managed by AWEX for the next academic year has already been granted. It’s 2 million dollars. But in the coming months they hope to distribute the rest among new candidates who, in addition, will be sought with events in the purest American style in Madrid, Barcelona and Alicante. Show business also reaches the world of attracting sports and cultural talent.

“To give you an idea, they are formats similar to those of the presentations of Apple products that we have all seen at some point,” says Touchard. “Twelve educational institutions between High Schools and Universities will attend each one of these events, awarding five scholarships each. There are 60 scholarships in total just for these three events. Never seen in SpainTouchard insists.

Cheaper than studying in Spain

The expansion of the phenomenon has forced AWEX to expand horizons in its search for talent. In fact, it will be the first time that an event of these characteristics is held in Barcelona or Alicante. “We are expanding our recruitment networks because that is what US educational centers demand of us. Now it is easier than ever to get a scholarship, sometimes all for a cost equal to or less than that of studying in a private center in Spain”, says Touchard as a striking fact.

And it is that the average of the scholarships granted is 30,000 euros, but there are also complete ones that reach up to 60,000 euros. “Recently we awarded one of these full scholarships to a student from Madrid. It’s not the first time. We hope to be able to do the same soon with some other student from Barcelona or Alicante”, Touchard is hopeful. The minimum requirements to access these events are very simple: be between 12 and 18 years old, have an average grade of 6 in Spain, an intermediate level of English and provide a personal CV. Nothing more. That and visit the AWEX website to sign up.

No student without their scholarship

“And as it happens with the culture of the American Dream, No one will be left without your help.” Touchard continues explaining. “First, because all the boys who attend would receive a scholarship proposal, yes or yes,” he reveals. “And if it doesn’t work out for them, they’ll have a plan B,” he adds. It refers to the AWEX opportunities pool, made up of 100 High Schools and more than 2,000 universities in which scholarships and alternative aid are offered to students who have not found their opportunity in the upcoming events.

Next schedule in Barcelona, ​​Alicante and Madrid: