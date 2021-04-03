Cairo (Union)

Yesterday, the Suez Canal Authority announced the end of the navigation crisis that resulted from the stranding of a giant container ship in the main sea lane about a week ago.

The transit traffic of the canal, which constitutes a passage for more than 10 percent of world trade, resumed last Monday after the success of the floatation of the 200,000-ton MV Evergiven vessel with the participation of international experts.

The head of the authority, Osama Rabie, confirmed in a statement, “The transit of the waiting ships on the shipping course of the entire canal has been completed since the accident of the giant Panamanian container ship’s stranding occurred.”

Rabei explained that the navigation reports recorded yesterday the crossing of the last group of 61 ships waiting since the accident, and the channel also received 24 new ships from the ships that want to cross the canal after the regularity of navigation in it, bringing the total number of vessels transiting Saturday to 85 vessels.

Rabie stressed that “the authority’s success in crossing such a number of ships and huge loads in a record time is a new achievement that adds to the authority’s ability to manage emergency situations and deal with crises”, after the total number of vessels waiting reached 422 ships with a total net tonnage of 26 million tons. According to the channel authority.

He stressed that the work “did not stop even for a moment to ensure the transit of all waiting ships on the shipping course, and to receive requests for new ships to cross,” praising the efforts of all movement management personnel and guides and their prominent role in maintaining the regularity of the navigation movement in the canal.