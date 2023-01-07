The US Federal Police (FBI) arrested Filippo Bernardini (30 years old) on January 7, 2022 at JFK International Airport in New York, and charged him with electronic fraud and impersonation of a number of personalities in the field of publishing.

Bernardini aimed to obtain, between the summer of 2016 and last January, more than a thousand manuscripts of novels and other literary works by distinguished authors before publishing them.

“Filippo Bernardini exploited his knowledge in the field of publishing to create a system of theft of valuable authors’ works, causing harm” to the industry, Manhattan federal prosecutor Damien Williams said in a statement announcing the defendant’s guilty plea.

It is expected that on the fifth of next April, the verdict will be issued against the Italian youth, whose sentence may reach 20 years in prison, and he has previously paid compensation in the amount of $ 88,000 as part of these guilty plea procedures, which avoids him a criminal trial.

Bernardini, who was working for Simon & Schuster in London as a “rights coordinator”, admitted that over five years he had obtained “hundreds of unpublished manuscripts”, some of them by famous writers or their representatives, by writing to them from fake email addresses of officials in publishing houses. or literary agents.

Bernardini registered “more than 160 fraudulent domains” on the Internet, sometimes changing a single letter in an imperceptible way in an email address and impersonating people known to the targets to facilitate their capture.

For years, the publishing world has been abuzz with impersonation attempts, some of which failed and others succeeded, mysteriously because the thefts did not entail a demand for financial ransom or the leaking of works to be published illegally.

In August 2021, New York Magazine recounted how, in 2017, the publishers of the world-famous Swedish detective series Millennium were asked by a person posing as a colleague in Italy to send him a secure link that provided access to a manuscript in translation before it was released.

And in 2019, the literary agent of Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood revealed that fraudulent operations of this kind targeted the expected sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale” titled “The Testaments”.

Bernardini’s fraudulent attempts also affected well-known writers such as Sally Rooney or Ian McEwan, according to the New York Times.