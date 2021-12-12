Judging by the usual announcement of the Bureau of Cabinet Formation Spokespersons, Monday appears to be a normal working day for the four negotiating parties. The party leaders of VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie and their secondments, the press release reported on Friday, will meet from 09:30 in the Logement aan het Plein – for their 58th meeting since the start of the negotiations in early October.
Yet almost everyone in The Hague assumes that Monday is the last day of negotiations. Nine months after the elections to the House of Representatives on 17 March, the coalition agreement of the new cabinet is almost ready, although it does not appear to have been calculated by the Central Planning Bureau – an important detail.
It will be read by the four political groups on Tuesday. In that one group meeting, the MPs have the opportunity to ask critical questions about the agreement reached and, if there are major objections, they can still try to change some things.
The four party leaders will have to discuss any amendments again with each other. If they also come from there, they will present the agreement reached to the outside world a day later, in the entrance hall of the House of Representatives.
This almost brings the longest cabinet formation ever to an end – Monday is day 271. Almost, because it will take at least three weeks before a new cabinet is on the platform of Huis ten Bosch Palace. Under the current corona rules, this promises to be a historic photo: the ministers at one and a half meters from each other and from the king.
After the presentation of the new coalition agreement, informateurs Johan Remkes and Wouter Koolmees will present their final report. The House of Representatives will probably debate this on Thursday. As intended prime minister, VVD leader Mark Rutte will be appointed as formateur. During the Christmas recess, he will then talk to candidate ministers, who have been nominated by all coalition parties. At the earliest, it is expected that the new cabinet will be sworn in in the week after the Christmas recess, the week of January 10.
Calendar issues
This diagram is still drawn in pencil. In addition to any substantive hurdles at the coalition factions or the CPB, there are also agenda problems. The outgoing cabinet will hold a press conference on Tuesday evening about the state of affairs in the corona crisis. The parliamentary debate on this is scheduled for Thursday.
In addition, outgoing Prime Minister Rutte has to go to Brussels that day for a European council with his fellow government leaders from the EU. With geopolitically sensitive topics on the agenda – the migration crisis in Belarus and tensions on Ukraine’s eastern border – this summit could turn into night work.
Negotiating groups therefore take into account that the debate about the formation may take place on Friday – exceptional, because the House of Representatives never debates on Fridays.
With the denouement of the cabinet formation in sight, a lot of new policy plans have leaked through various media in recent days. Not entirely unusual, this was mainly about pleasant prospects, which not many people can object to. Extra investments in education, for example, and in the housing market. And free childcare.
Difficult, more controversial paragraphs from the new coalition agreement have not yet been leaked. How will the cabinet deal with the migration issue or medical-ethical issues? And how will the ever-increasing healthcare costs be curbed?
