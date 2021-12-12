Judging by the usual announcement of the Bureau of Cabinet Formation Spokespersons, Monday appears to be a normal working day for the four negotiating parties. The party leaders of VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie and their secondments, the press release reported on Friday, will meet from 09:30 in the Logement aan het Plein – for their 58th meeting since the start of the negotiations in early October.

Yet almost everyone in The Hague assumes that Monday is the last day of negotiations. Nine months after the elections to the House of Representatives on 17 March, the coalition agreement of the new cabinet is almost ready, although it does not appear to have been calculated by the Central Planning Bureau – an important detail.

It will be read by the four political groups on Tuesday. In that one group meeting, the MPs have the opportunity to ask critical questions about the agreement reached and, if there are major objections, they can still try to change some things.

The four party leaders will have to discuss any amendments again with each other. If they also come from there, they will present the agreement reached to the outside world a day later, in the entrance hall of the House of Representatives.

This almost brings the longest cabinet formation ever to an end – Monday is day 271. Almost, because it will take at least three weeks before a new cabinet is on the platform of Huis ten Bosch Palace. Under the current corona rules, this promises to be a historic photo: the ministers at one and a half meters from each other and from the king.

After the presentation of the new coalition agreement, informateurs Johan Remkes and Wouter Koolmees will present their final report. The House of Representatives will probably debate this on Thursday. As intended prime minister, VVD leader Mark Rutte will be appointed as formateur. During the Christmas recess, he will then talk to candidate ministers, who have been nominated by all coalition parties. At the earliest, it is expected that the new cabinet will be sworn in in the week after the Christmas recess, the week of January 10.

Calendar issues

This diagram is still drawn in pencil. In addition to any substantive hurdles at the coalition factions or the CPB, there are also agenda problems. The outgoing cabinet will hold a press conference on Tuesday evening about the state of affairs in the corona crisis. The parliamentary debate on this is scheduled for Thursday.

In addition, outgoing Prime Minister Rutte has to go to Brussels that day for a European council with his fellow government leaders from the EU. With geopolitically sensitive topics on the agenda – the migration crisis in Belarus and tensions on Ukraine’s eastern border – this summit could turn into night work.

Negotiating groups therefore take into account that the debate about the formation may take place on Friday – exceptional, because the House of Representatives never debates on Fridays.

With the denouement of the cabinet formation in sight, a lot of new policy plans have leaked through various media in recent days. Not entirely unusual, this was mainly about pleasant prospects, which not many people can object to. Extra investments in education, for example, and in the housing market. And free childcare.

Difficult, more controversial paragraphs from the new coalition agreement have not yet been leaked. How will the cabinet deal with the migration issue or medical-ethical issues? And how will the ever-increasing healthcare costs be curbed?

What is already known? Billions for education, environment, housing and Defence

Investments in education Concrete numbers are not yet known – an amount of 3.5 billion euros is circulating – but the new cabinet will in any case invest heavily in education, traditionally a wish of D66. According to the plans, teachers in primary education can count on a structural salary increase. Billions for nitrogen and climate In order not to put a permanent burden on public finances, funds will be created to finance climate and nitrogen measures. Borrowing billions once at the current low interest rate makes this more attractive than putting money into the budget on a structural basis. More homes In a similar way, the government wants to set aside money to tackle the housing shortage. In addition to billions of euros, the new cabinet will also demonstrate this priority in a different way: a separate minister will again be appointed for Housing and Spatial Planning. Money for Defense In accordance with the wishes of the VVD and CDA, a considerable amount of money will be added to Defence, the department that has been complaining for years about insufficient resources for good equipment. The alleged amount of 3 billion a year would increase the budget by a quarter. Free childcare After the Benefits Affair, the benefits system was declared bankrupt. At least in the field of childcare, the new cabinet wants to introduce a new system. No more allowances but an income-related subsidy. Childcare would thus become de facto free for low-income groups. road pricing Once a no go for ‘car party’ VVD: the new cabinet will in any case prepare a form of road pricing – to be introduced after the coming cabinet term. Incidentally, the VVD has also advocated a form of ‘paying per kilometre’ in its election programme. Initially specifically for electric cars; for all road users in the future. End of loan system The newly existing student loan system (2015) is being overhauled; a widely supported wish in the House. It is not yet clear which financing system will replace it.