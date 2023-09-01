The end of the longest Arab space mission
After six months spent aboard the International Space Station, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, the first Arab astronaut to walk in space, returns to Earth on September 3, 2023, after successfully completing the longest space mission in Arab history.
During this mission, Al Neyadi raised the flag of the UAE on the International Space Station, so that during his trip he would write the name of his country in gold letters among the astronauts club, so that the UAE became the 11th country that sends long-term missions to the International Space Station.
With the arrival of the first Emirati astronaut on Earth, the mission of “Zayed’s Ambition 2” is completed, the dream of the late founding leader, God willing, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who always aspired for the people of the Emirates to raise the flag of their country where others did not arrive. That dream that the wise leadership of the state took upon itself, and placed its country in the ranks of adults at the global level in the field of space, in an important qualitative achievement that enhances the UAE’s presence in the global future industry.
During this mission, Sultan Al Neyadi participated in more than 200 scientific experiments in cooperation with international space agencies and Emirati universities, and his experiences varied in various fields, such as plant cultivation, human sciences, space exploration techniques, fluid behaviors, materials science, crystal production, and others. One of the distinguished scientific experiences that will benefit the global scientific community, researchers, and students in the UAE and around the world. Based on the social responsibility that the UAE has instilled in its children from an early age, Al Neyadi held the “Meeting from Space” series, which attracted more than 10,000 people among students and space lovers from all over the Emirates, and this series varied between visual communications and communications. wireless.
The successful mission of the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is added to a series of successes and achievements achieved by the UAE in the field of space, including the “Probe of Hope”, which launched on its mission on July 20, 2020, to reach Mars by 2021, coinciding with the fifty-year anniversary of the founding of Mars. Federation of the Emirates.
The UAE has considered the space sector as one of the levers for building a knowledge society, and in this way it has laid a solid structure for the sustainable advancement of this vital sector, through the issuance of the “Federal Law for Space Regulation” in 2019, which aims to organize the national space sector and its activities in a way that guarantees the development of a space sector Prosperous and safe, in addition to developing the “National Space Strategy 2030” aimed at supporting the realization of the country’s vision in the field of the space industry with its various sciences, technologies, applications, and services.
The return of the “Neyadi” to the land; It is not the end of the journey, but rather a new beginning filled with the frequent and continuous achievements of the UAE in the field of space exploration and exploring its depths, which will enable it to cross towards the future that it has formulated for itself to remain at the forefront and always at the top.
*About the "Akhbar Al-Sa'a" bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
