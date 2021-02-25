The Supreme Organizing Committee of the International Defense Exhibitions “IDEX” and the Maritime Defense “NAVDEX” 2021 announced the conclusion of its fifteenth session in Abu Dhabi, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

During the closing day’s activities, the value of the final deals concluded with foreign and local companies over the five days of the exhibitions was announced at a value of 20.957 billion dirhams (about $ 5.7 billion), while the value of the fifth and last day’s deals amounted to 904.2 million dirhams (about 246.2 million dollars) distributed among 20 A deal of 15 local deals and 5 international deals.

The Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of “IDEX” and “NAVDEX”, Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, said: We have witnessed this year the holding of an exceptional session of “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions, which succeeded in establishing its position as an integrated platform that attracted the world Despite the circumstances and challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the defense industries, which the two exhibitions highlighted, have proven to be the basis for promoting the development process in the advanced technology and innovation sectors, by keeping pace with the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Al Mazrouei added that the leadership’s unlimited support and confidence in the ability of its people to organize and host the world here in Abu Dhabi were among the reasons for the success we have witnessed over the past five days.

He explained that the most prominent achievement of this session is the Supreme Committee’s keenness to implement all precautionary measures and measures that will preserve the safety and health of all participants, exhibitors and visitors, so that this event constitutes a new turning point that predicts the return of the business tourism sector in the country, and to continue supporting the defense industries sector National, and enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE with national products that cover the country’s needs on the one hand, and reach new markets.

For his part, the Assistant Undersecretary for Industries and Development of Defense Capabilities at the Ministry of Defense and Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Committee, Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Muhammad Al-Balushi, said, “Once again the UAE has proven its capabilities and global competitive position by hosting and organizing international and strategic events. Today we conclude a new chapter entitled Confidence and Optimism. The UAE is leading the phase of sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, as its wise leadership, after extensive studies of indicators, decided to host the exhibition in light of the exceptional circumstances the world is going through with a strategy and standards different from the rest of the previous sessions of the exhibition.

Al Balushi considered that the UAE’s hosting of more than 110 international delegations from decision-makers, investors and experts demonstrates their confidence in the UAE and their awareness of the importance of this sector, as IDEX and NAVDEX have become a global platform for the latest defense and security technologies and an international gateway to strategic partnerships. Draw the future and sign major deals.

He added: “During this session, we witnessed the highest value of deals for the UAE Armed Forces in the history of the exhibition, as they will play a pivotal role in designing long-term plans and implementing defense and security strategies for the future by adopting the best solutions and practices to face future crises and challenges in light of the fourth industrial revolution.”

Hamid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and its group of companies, said: “By organizing the two exhibitions, we were able to meet and exceed the aspirations of the participants, exhibitors and visitors alike.”

Al Dhaheri added that the satisfaction rate of visitors and exhibitors for IDEX and NAVDEX reached 96%, which is considered one of the highest in the world in the exhibition and conference industry. ADNEC’s preventive protocols and precautionary measures have also met with the approval of visitors, exhibitors and specialists in the exhibition and conference industry.

Al Dhaheri revealed that, until the end of the last day, the two exhibitions have attracted more than 62,445 visitors from all over the world, which reflects the great importance that the exhibitors enjoy on the agenda of specialized international events, an achievement that is embodied in the ability to welcome the world again.

The “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions 2021 organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company “ADNEC”, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and the General Command of the UAE Armed Forces, reviewed the latest developments in the defense industries sector of advanced and innovative technology and equipment, as well as shedding light on the development of The national defense industries sector in the country, as well as establishing strategic partnerships between the various participating parties and major international companies specialized in these sectors.





