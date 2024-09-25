Home policy

From: George Anastasiadis

Press Split

The resignation of Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour has shaken Berlin. It is not just the German government’s days that are numbered. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

While the Chancellor and his traffic light ministers (still) cling to their positions, albeit with wild threats and ultimatums, the Green Party leadership is creating facts: It is difficult to see the resignation of the entire executive board as anything other than the beginning of the end of the government. The Greens understood more quickly than the SPD and FDP that the verdict of the voters in the East was an unequivocal democratic imperative, which was: step down, and quickly. That deserves respect.

The disintegration of the traffic light coalition, which proved to be dysfunctional and unsuitable from the outset to lead the country out of its deep crisis, is one thing. But for the Greens, as outgoing co-party leader Omid Nouripour admitted, the collapse of the government coincides with the “deepest crisis of our party in a decade.”

Green Party executive resigns: Unprecedented decline of the party

The decline of the Greens, who were the dominant force in Germany just two years ago with approval ratings of 25 percent, to single-digit poll ratings is unprecedented. The attempt to adapt German reality to the Green ideology has failed. This was evident in the unbridled migration that the Greens clung to even when citizens were already flocking to the right.

Party leaders Ricarda Lang (right) and Omid Nouripour announce their resignation: The decline of the Greens is unprecedented, comments Georg Anastasiadis. © Fabian Sommer/dpa / Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Or in energy policy: The fact that Economics Minister Habeck shut down the last nuclear reactors at the height of the biggest energy crisis will go down in German industrial history as a historic mistake. The downfall of the car icon VW is, among other reasons, also due to the high energy costs. And it is only fair that the problem now comes back to haunt Habeck, who was partly responsible for it, while he is still minister.

Greens threaten to become a splinter party – like traffic light partner FDP

With the term of office of Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, the post-material green era in Germany comes to an end. More than climate Citizens are worried about their jobs and their income. Lang and Nouripour are calling for a “fresh start”. But there is a fear that the Greens’ new formation will not send a signal that the green party wants to tackle the challenges posed by climate change with more pragmatism in the future.

The Federal Chairmen of the Greens: From Jürgen Trittin to Ricarda Lang View photo gallery

Rather, there is much to suggest that the unsettled Greens will want to please their partly radical base even more in the future so as not to lose their support as well. If that were to happen, the Greens would also be on the way to becoming a splinter party after the FDP. It remains to be seen whether the realist Robert Habeck, who has been set as the “chancellor candidate”, can prevent this.