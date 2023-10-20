Students in public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education’s curriculum will take three exams from November 24 to December 7, according to the school calendar for the current academic year 2023-2024, which was published by the Emirates Foundation for School Education on its website.

The calendar indicated that students will take exams in Group B subjects on November 24th and will continue until November 29th, coinciding with the students taking a trial exam before the exams at the end of the first semester.

While students take the end-of-semester exams in Group A subjects, which will begin on November 24th and continue until December 7th for a period of seven days, and will be separated by four days without exams, from November 30th until December 3rd, including the Martyr’s Day holiday, and today. National, which is the first three days of next December.

The calendar stated that the study days in the first semester amount to 67 days, distributed over four months, from the start of the current academic year last August, until the end of exams next December.

On the other hand, the Emirates School Education Foundation recently launched an innovative platform that uses artificial intelligence features called “Practice Sets” within the “Google Education” software package, to enhance the learning process within classrooms, support teachers and students to achieve better performance and improve the quality of education.

The institution explained that the platform is designed to use hints from artificial intelligence to help students self-evaluate and self-correct their work, in addition to supporting classroom management, teaching methods, adoptive learning, and the use of teaching time, as well as student participation in learning, and helps teachers transform teaching content. Easily convert them into interactive assignments, and use the automatic grading tool to reduce manual assessment time.

The platform informs teachers which concepts require more time to teach, and which students in the classroom need additional support, giving them quick insights into performance to shape future lesson plans. Students get real-time feedback when they complete practice blocks, so they know if they’re on the right track. If they struggle with any lessons, they can see automatic hints, video suggestions, and explanations from the AI ​​assistant.