It is time to get up, resurface again. But now without mattress, without margin. Hercules has no other choice than he is one mistake away from ending the season with a historic failure. But the whole of Manolo Díaz clings to the accounts and the fact of depending on himself. Two victories put him in the First RFEF. No other results are worth it if you want to meet your new goal. Lleida and Llagostera await you with the desire to send you to hell, but Hercules, so many times dead this year, denies logic.

The final of the finals starts tonight against Lleida. A defeat leaves the Alicante team without options. That hard. A draw would allow him to reach Llagostera alive, but his options would be very remote. The debacle against Cornellà ruined the reaction and left those three consecutive victories to nothing. Precisely, Manolo Díaz clings to that triplet of triumphs to repeat sensations in the next 180 minutes.

Lleida is the first rival to appear on the road. The Catalan team also needs to win at Rico Pérez to stay alive, so an open grave match is expected. Manolo Díaz recovers troops. The time has come to force and Raúl Ruiz, after his injury, has all the ballots to reappear early and shield the right side. Javi Pérez and Appin, already ruled out until the end, lose it due to suspension and injury.

Manolo Díaz will make some changes, although the block will be very similar to that of recent weeks. The technician could oxygenate the eleven with the entrance of Buenacasa. The rest of the team will be very similar to last Saturday against Cornellà. Getting up from the bump and reaching Llagostera alive is the challenge of a Hercules that now does fully flirt with the descent.