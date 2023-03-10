“The Fabelmans” is another of the great nominees for the Oscar 2023. The film directed by Steven Spielberg, who was also nominated last year with “West side story”, returns once again to try to win the gold statuette. Despite his seven Academy Award nominations, some moviegoers are wondering what exactly the award means. final scene of the tape. Who is the principal that Sammy meets, what does he teach him, and what happens to the lead next? We’ll tell you then.

What happens at the end of “The Fabelmans”?

While Sammy is in one of the offices of CBS, the television channel where he will now work, he has the opportunity to meet one of the greatest film directors in history who is also his greatest inspiration since he began filming with his little camera.

Precisely, this man is called John Ford, a world reference in the seventh art. In this film, he is played by David Lynch, who in turn is also considered one of the greatest filmmakers still alive.

What does the end of “The Fabelmans” mean?

When Sammy finally makes it into Ford’s office, Ford points him out to the paintings hanging around his desk and gives him a lesson in framing: “When the horizon is up, it’s interesting. If it’s at the bottom , it’s interesting. If it’s in the middle, it’s so boring! Got it?”

After this, we see Sammy walking north through the CBS studios, where the horizon is precisely framed in the middle, and then he is relocated to follow the same lesson that John just gave.

The meaning of this scene is nothing beyond the obvious. By teaching him how to frame, Ford is practically telling him to do the filming, but to do it well. Likewise, the last shot of Sammy walking represents the “interesting horizon” that he will head towards after being motivated by his favorite filmmaker.