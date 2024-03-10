The Joint Assessment Team for Meteorological and Tropical Situations announced the end of the depression that affected the country, by intensifying monitoring and follow-up operations in various areas of the country, with the aim of taking the necessary measures to deal with the situation proactively and flexibly.

In order to ensure the safety of society, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the National Center of Meteorology, and the Ministry of Interior followed up on the effects of the depression by holding a series of meetings for the joint assessment team for meteorological and tropical conditions, to discuss all scenarios and preventive and precautionary measures, after studying and evaluating the conditions in the areas where experience impacts, taking into account their severity.

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed the end of the depression and its impact on various regions, as results showed a decline in rain and a gradual improvement in weather conditions in various parts of the country. The situation on the ground has proven the effectiveness of the National Center of Meteorology’s predictions, which has contributed significantly to reducing damage and preserving the safety of citizens and residents efficiently and competently.

The Ministry of Interior indicated that the field work teams worked in a proactive and preventive manner, as they were at the highest levels of readiness and readiness, and the Supreme Committee for Internal Security was in permanent session during the weather situation, to ensure rapid response and business continuity.