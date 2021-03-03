The coronavirus pandemic It started about a year ago and, while the world population was living in house confinement, the hopes were united under the same projection. “The virus will make us better people or at least more supportive,” they said.

It is true that citizens and organizations contributed their efforts to mitigate the repercussions of the pandemic and help the most disadvantaged from the outset. Nevertheless, the performance of the main world political leaders has once again called into question the humanity of the leaders. Thus, since vaccines became the escape route from this situation, the powers began a new and particular “space race” to demonstrate their hegemony and global influence.

LThe Alliance for the ACT Accelerator breaks into this plane, an initiative promoted by the World Health Organization with the collaboration of philanthropic institutions, world organizations in the field of health, companies and government officials. The ACT Accelerator aims to end the second phase of the pandemic Y guarantees a tool that allows coordinating resources in a more efficient way.

This global collaboration initiative is based on four work elements: diagnosis, treatment, immunization and strengthening of health systems. Here is included COVAX, platform responsible for the vaccines of the Accelerator of access to tools against COVID-19. Your goal is ensure fair and equitable access to vaccines for all countries of the world, regardless of its wealth, in addition to enhancing its manufacture and development.

On the contrary, equality seems to have stuck in the offices, since the acts of the countries are far from the signed reality. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, denounced that more than 130 countries have not yet received a single dose and ten countries have monopolized 75% of vaccines. The data clarify that 9 out of 10 people living in poor countries will not receive the vaccine this year.

The hypocrisy of the richest

On the one hand, countries with more capacity support and sign measures so that the poorest can access vaccines, but, on the other hand, they are the first to seek agreements with the pharmaceutical industry in the first place. According to figures presented by Amnesty International at the end of 2020, the richest countries had covered enough doses to vaccinate almost three times their entire population. For example: the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States lead the list of countries that have acquired the most vaccines to protect their population, numbers that exceed the number of inhabitants residing in these countries.

It would be a capital error by rich countries if we take into account the thesis of the Rand Europe Institute, which figure a loss of 2.1 trillion dollars for the powers if the distribution of the vaccine is done unevenly.

Sharing is living, more than ever

The solution to the future problem will be born of union and altruism. The People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of organizations and activists backed by world leaders and former leaders, has asked pharmaceutical companies in charge of developing covid vaccines for their support to to share its technology and intellectual property openly through the World Health Organization’s Joint Access to Technology against COVID-19. This fact will increase the quantity of doses produced and will favor a more equanimous distribution..

By last, the UN warns: “When a pandemic progresses rapidly, no one will be safe unless everyone is.” Nevertheless, the new normal seems to stick to the old, destabilizing, once again, the balance in favor of inequality.

