Barely three years after the first patient, the Netherlands is heading for a life without corona protocols. If the current situation continues, OMT and MIT hope to move to releasing final testing and isolation advisories by mid-January.

Jolande Sap, chair of the Social Impact Team (MIT) and OMT chair Jaap van Dissel reported this on Tuesday during a round of questions about the corona virus in the House of Representatives. “We are all eager for the next phase,” said Sap. “And when the time is right, we hope sometime after Christmas, we would like to advise on scaling down the latest advice, including the testing and isolation advice. ”

Van Dissel assumes 'mid-January' at the earliest for such joint advice, he reports in response to questions from this news site. The corona picture has been calm for some time, but it is still too early to release the very last rules of conduct, the chairman of the OMT thinks. "Winter is always a bit riskier. So you want to see for a longer period of time whether it really continues to ripple."

In the next, endemic phase, the coronavirus is no longer an epidemic and there are no longer any special restrictions. In that case, testing would no longer be necessary, not at home, nor in the last remaining GGD test locations. The stay-at-home protocols will also disappear, although experts emphasize that washing hands and keeping a distance in case of complaints is wise.

The corona pandemic has now completely changed shape a year after the last hard lockdown. The omikron variant changed the whole game, with many more infections but often less severe disease. "We have been dealing with omikron and the descendants for over a year now," says Van Dissel. "Those new subtypes sometimes cause a small peak, but if this picture continues and does not lead to major outbreaks, it will be even quieter."

The number of registered infections fluctuates around 800 per day (but that is an underestimate because there is hardly any testing). And at 334 per week, the number of new hospital admissions has also been stable for a while. That is limited: during previous corona waves, more than 300 patients regularly arrived per day.

Four million injections have now been given during the autumn round, almost 60 percent of the over-65s have had their last vaccination. According to data from the RVIM, this injection reduces the risk of hospitalization by 64 percent. “The number of hospital admissions among non-vaccinated people is still by far the greatest.”

At the same time, Van Dissel warns against too much optimism – even after previous nasty surprises this pandemic. For example, it is unclear whether relaxations in China can boost the emergence of a new corona variant, and it is also not certain that the current omikron type will remain dominant. "It's like the small print in commercials: results can still be disappointing, we don't have a crystal ball."