China is well aware of one-man rule, leading to economic misfortune. Anyone who doubts this need only think of the disastrous economic consequences of Chairman Mao’s Great Leap Forward and the subsequent Cultural Revolution.

That story should raise deep concerns about the last Chinese Communist Party Congress, which handed Xi Jinping a third five-year term as president and complete domination of the Party’s Politburo. This is particularly concerning given that China faces a number of deep-rooted economic policy challenges.

Among the most immediate challenges is the Covid pandemic. This year, under Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero policy, which involved the closure of major cities such as Shanghai and Beijing, the country’s economic growth was virtually nil. With Xi now fully in charge of the economy, there is every prospect that he will continue his costly zero-tolerance policy.

Even if Xi were to change course over Covid, he would still have to deal with the bursting of major housing and credit market bubbles that formed under his watch. This will not be an easy task, considering this bubble is bigger than the one that preceded the US housing bust that began in 2006. The importance of this task cannot be overstated; real estate now makes up nearly 30% of the Chinese economy and accounts for around 70% of household wealth.

After their dramatic rise last year, house prices in China have been steadily falling. Meanwhile, Evergrande, China’s largest real estate developer, and 20 other Chinese developers defaulted on their debts.

Another long-term economic problem facing Xi Jinping is declining demographics. As a result of the previous one-child policy, its workforce is shrinking and its population is aging before the country becomes wealthy. No longer able to draw on an unlimited workforce, the country will have to find a way to increase productivity if it is to spur rapid economic growth.

Adding to China’s economic woes is an increasingly inflexible US trade policy. Far from lifting President Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports, President Biden has introduced tight controls on US high-tech exports to China. At the same time, US companies are reducing their reliance on the Chinese supply chain and reducing their investments in China.

In the face of all these economic challenges, it does not bode well for growth that President Xi is undermining the country’s economic institutions and pushing aside people who might disagree with his approach. Even more troubling is President Xi’s apparent willingness to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs. Indeed, in his bid to consolidate economic power, Xi has declared war on China’s tech sector and even rolled back some of Deng Xiaoping’s economic reforms that underpinned China’s economic miracle.

While these challenges do not bode well for the Chinese economy, they also threaten the rest of the world at a time when the global economy is particularly weak.

Until recently, China was the world’s main engine of economic growth and its biggest consumer of international commodities. But with Xi at the helm and these challenges ahead, the rest of the world can no longer rely on China, as it did in 2008, to help pull it out of an economic downturn. Likewise, emerging market economies can no longer rely on China to maintain strong demand for their commodity exports.

If there is a silver lining to the downgrading of long-term growth prospects, the fact is that China, like Russia and Japan before it, has proven to have economic feet of clay. As such, contrary to what we might fear, it will not pose a serious threat to the United States as the world’s dominant economy.

Desmond Lachman is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Previously, he was Deputy Director of the Department for Development and Policy Review at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Chief Emerging Market Strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.

