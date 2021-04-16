In addition to Cuba, which will celebrate the congress of its Communist Party starting this Friday, there are four communist countries in the world: China, Laos, Vietnam and North Korea.

With a single party inherited from Marxism-Leninism, which represses all political opposition and freedom of expression, these States, which add up toi 1.6 billion of inhabitants, have been opened to a market economyexcept North Korea.

Mao Tse Tung proclaims the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 1949.

China

China’s current strongman Xi Jinping becomes Communist Party general secretary in 2012 and president a year later. The state media promote the cult of the leader’s personality. Parliament amended the Constitution to allow him to remain in power indefinitely.

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua

The country, whose economy took off after joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, has become the world’s second largest economy and global factory.

At the end of 2020, the regime declared “extreme poverty” eradicated.

China expects to grow at least 6% this year, while continues to recover from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic, discovered on its territory at the end of 2019.

Laos

After 45 years of communist rule, Laos is one of the countries poorest in Asia.

The old one french colony (until 1953) it became a communist country in late 1975, at the end of the Vietnam War, after the overthrow of the monarchy by the communist revolutionaries.

The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, which holds political and military power, controls the people’s courts and the media. In 1986 he decided liberalize your economy.

The Laos Stock Exchange was launched in 2011. The country joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Asean, in 1997, already the WTO in 2013.

Almost a third of Laotian children under the age of five suffer malnutrition (World Bank).

Vietnam

The CP has ruled Vietnam for 46 years.

At the end of the Indochina War, in 1954, Vietnam was divided in two: the Democratic Republic of North Vietnam, led by Ho Chi Minh, and the Republic of South Vietnam, supported by the United States.

A woman sells rice in Hanoi. Photo: EFE

After the Vietnam War, communists from the north entered Saigon on April 30, 1975, naming it Ho Chi Minh City. The country is reunited in 1976.

The Vietnamese regime opens to a market economy in 1986. In 1994, the United States lift the embargo and the country knows a boom of foreign investment.

In 2000 an agreement was signed with Washington and the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange was opened. In 2007, Vietnam entered the WTO.

Despite strong growth (7% in 2019), poverty reached 6.7% of the population in 2018 (World Bank).

North Korea

The Workers’ Party has led North Korea, one of the countries most closed in the world.

In 1945, the Korean peninsula was divided between the North, under the Soviet-backed government of Kim Il Sung, and the South protected by the United States.

On September 9, 1948, Kim il sung founds the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: DPA

Hundreds of thousands of people starve in North Korea in the mid to late 1990s, a period known in the country as the “Arduous march”.

In the 21st century, the state has reduced its dominance over the economy and agriculture, but retains absolute political control.

The country most militarized in the world he acknowledged in 2003 that he wanted to get hold of the atomic weapon. It carried out its first nuclear test in 2006, followed by another five tests. North Korea has also developed long-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching the continental United States.

The country faces multiple international sanctions seeking to force him to halt his nuclear and ballistic programs, both banned.

In 2009, North Korea revised the Constitution, removing any reference to communism and proclaiming the supremacy of the Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism. Kim Jong Un became the third leader of the Kim dynasty in 2011.

In 2014, a UN commission of inquiry estimated that the country has between 80,000 and 120,000 political prisoners.

