The British air evacuation mission from Sudan has come to an end, with the last passengers on repatriation flights expected to arrive in Britain within hours. Two flights organized by the Royal Air Force were expected to land in Cyprus late Monday, according to British news agency BA Media.

The evacuees, who include Sudanese doctors working for the National Health Service, are then expected to be flown back to the UK within 48 hours of landing at Larnaca Air Base, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

According to British government figures, as of Monday 0530 pm local time (1630 GMT), the number of people repatriated by the British armed forces from Sudan has reached 2,197.

Today, Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to announce the number of people on board the latest rescue flights, which departed from Port Sudan. While the UK government has said it expects no more flights to depart after the bank holiday airlifts, the Royal Navy warship HMS Lancaster will remain in the Red Sea to support any further evacuation efforts from Sudan.