On Wednesday, December 20, the Court of Justice in Suriname sentenced the 78-year-old Surinamese ex-president and army leader Desi Bouterse to twenty years in prison for his role in the December murders. Hans Buddingh', author of the book The History of Suriname, wonders what this final conviction means for the future of the country and for its population.

The secret of Rijswijk

Bouterse has always been a prisoner of his tainted past

Shortly before his sentence, Bouterse was applauded again: 'No one will lock you up!'

Historic verdict against Bouterse shows courage and steadfastness of the judiciary in Suriname

After the verdict, congratulations rained on lawyer Spong's phone

Surinamese youth about the December murders: 'The history teacher skipped the subject'

Suma no sutu o k'ba (He who does not shoot will be killed)

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Please email our ombudsman at [email protected]

Guest: Hans Buddingh' Presentation: Egbert Kalse Editorial: Ellen van den Berg Edit: Jeroen Jaspers Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File Also listen to the podcast series: Also read: