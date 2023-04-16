Home page World

While tourism in Mallorca is booming, the beaches are shrinking. An expert warns that without human intervention there will be no more beaches in the future.

Palma – Mallorca is one of the most popular travel destinations for Germans. No wonder, then, that 2023 could become a record year after the pandemic break. The tourism industry already recorded 30 percent more bookings for May than in 2019, the reported Mallorca Magazine. And that despite the Majorca holidays have become significantly more expensive is.

While vacationers and hoteliers are happy, the islanders are growing dissatisfied. “The overcrowding exceeds all limits,” said the environmental organization Terraferida. The beaches on Mallorca are particularly at risk. The research report “Balearic Sea Report 2022“ showed that the sensitive ecosystems on the holiday island are gradually disappearing.

Erosion and mass tourism threaten Mallorca’s beaches

Between 2002 and 2012, 20 percent of the beaches in Mallorca and Formentera fell into disrepair. Urban beaches such as S’Arenal, Cala Millor or Cala Blanca are particularly affected. In addition, the quality of bathing water is deteriorating. The main reasons for the loss of sand are erosion, mass tourism and construction.

According to weather expert Dominik Jung, rising sea levels as well as storms and severe weather are also swallowing up masses of sand, he said Picture. “The intensity of storms and severe weather around the Balearic Islands has increased. A lot of sand or beach is often removed and washed into the sea.” This phenomenon also exists in Germany. The islands in this country would lose more and more beach and size every year.

Holidays in Mallorca: Weather expert with a gloomy forecast for a visit to the beach

The main reason for the rise in sea levels and the intensification of storms is the climate crisis, said Jung. “The water is warming up much more than it was 20 to 30 years ago. Last summer we had sea temperatures around 30 to 31 degrees around the Balearic Islands at times. There was no longer any cooling.” Global warming is “more severe than it has ever been since climatological records began,” warned the weather expert. Above all, humans play a large part in this: According to Jung, this can no longer be explained by natural aspects alone Picture.

Will sunbathing on the beaches of Mallorca no longer be possible in the future? A weather expert paints a gloomy picture of the future for the popular holiday island. © Clara Margais/dpa

It remains to be seen how and whether the beaches on Mallorca will recover. In any case, according to Jung, this would not be possible “without human intervention”. In the meantime, many beaches have already been artificially filled with sand. “Hardly anything will recover by itself. If you don’t do anything anymore, in 30 to 40 years there will be no more beaches on Mallorca. Then the beach vacation at Ballermann is over,” it said.

The tourism law introduced last year is intended to slow down mass tourism in Mallorca in the future. For example, hotels are no longer allowed to create new beds and the number of cruise tourists is reduced. Only three ships per day are allowed to dock in Palma. (cheese)