The end of the state of alarm on May 9 will leave the Community with less room for maneuver to impose restrictions with which to stop the pandemic. In principle, it will not be possible to apply curfews, and the viability of a perimeter confinement of the Region is also doubtful. In any case, closures of municipalities with high incidence may be approved, as in fact it was done during the summer in Totana and Lorca, when there was no umbrella of the state of alarm.

The regional government may also make use of the organic law of Public Health to maintain the limitations on the number of people who can meet in bars and restaurants, or in any other space. Likewise, you can advance the closure of both the hospitality industry and other non-essential sectors. All these measures were applied between July and early October in the Region without a state of alarm. However, the lack of this constitutional mechanism leaves the restrictions in the hands of the endorsement of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ). This, during the summer and early autumn, did not pose any problem in the Region, but other autonomous governments did find magistrates who overturned their provisions. Both in Aragon and in Castilla y León and Madrid perimeter confinements were canceled.

WHAT CAN AND WHAT CAN THE AUTONOMIES NOT DO? Curfews Experts consider that it is one of the measures that the autonomous communities will no longer be able to take without the umbrella of the state of alarm. Autonomous confinements In principle, most jurists also agree that they cannot be decreed by the autonomous governments. In October, when the current state of alarm had not yet been approved, the courts invalidated the one decreed in Aragon. Confinement of neighborhoods or municipalities In this case, the health legislation available to the autonomies may suffice, although they will require judicial authorization. The response from the courts was mixed when resorted to in the middle of the second wave, but many received the go-ahead. The normative umbrella would be propitiated in that case by organic law 3/1986, on Special Measures in Public Health Matters. Limitation of business hours It is one of the measures that territories can most clearly adopt and that raises the least legal doubts because it does not affect fundamental rights and because it is a widely developed competence. Capacity control This instrument is also clearly available to regional governments. Last summer, during the de-escalation, they used it to avoid crowds both in private spaces and in public outdoor places such as beaches or parks. They can be appealed but do not require prior judicial authorization.

The president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, considers that Pedro Sánchez’s decision not to extend the state of alarm beyond May 9 is “hasty” and moves away “from any technical and sanitary criteria.” The regional chief executive warned yesterday that “we still have to face a fourth wave,” with an increase in incidence in almost all communities.

The Ministry may continue to confine municipalities, but the perimeter closure of the entire Region is more doubtful



López Miras also denounced that the decision was made “without any kind of coordination by the central government, despite having demanded it over and over again.” “These announcements by President Sánchez, without any consultation, without co-governance, do nothing more than generate uncertainty among the population,” he said.

For the regional president, the end of the state of alarm leaves the communities in a situation of “enormous insecurity” and “without legal support” to make decisions. In this sense, he denounced that “neither the Public Health Law has been modified or updated”, nor is there a pandemic law “as many of us suggest.”

“Where are the laws that should have been passed to have tools to deal with the pandemic?” The regional president called on Sánchez to “work so that, when the time comes, we are not without tools with which to fight the virus.”

Suspicions in the autonomies



The Region of Murcia is by no means the only community to show its fears. They already did it on Monday Andalusia, governed by the PP, and Catalonia, with a Government in functions of Junts and ERC. In addition, the Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu regretted, like the Andalusian Juanma Moreno, that Pedro Sánchez did not even inform them of his intentions before making them public and questioned whether, when the time comes, it will be possible to dispense with the exceptional framework offered by Article 116 of the Constitution. The Galician Alberto Núñez Feijóo came to call it a “double somersault” that is done without a legal alternative.

Also some socialist autonomies express their fears in private. Others, such as Extremadura or the Valencian Community believe, on the other hand, that it is positive that there is “a horizon” of exit.

Fundamental rights



The central government, for its part, considers that there are sufficient legal instruments to face the pandemic, since communities can confine municipalities or establish other restrictions. Although the Executive opted at first to seek legal reforms that would allow to serve as an alternative to the state of alarm, this path has finally been discarded. Not only on the part of the PSOE, but also the majority of parties rejected this option. Citizens warned that only states of alarm, exception or siege allow the suspension of fundamental rights. Therefore, transferring that competence to ordinary laws, as proposed by the PP, would be tantamount to allowing governments to take such measures “without any control,” argued the liberal formation.

The PP, on the contrary, considers that a specific and alternative legislation to the state of alarm is necessary.