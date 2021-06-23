During episode 204 of the anime, ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘We had the opportunity to see one of the most spectacular fights of the anime. Well Naruto and Sasuke teamed up again to face the fearsome and mighty Jigen.

However, the villain turned out to be a very powerful opponent. His fighting ability was too much even for the united forces of both ninjas in their best forms, so much so that he left Boruto very badly hurt already Sasuke On the verge of death.

What exactly happened to Naruto and Sasuke?

Jigen arrived at the house of Naruto to take away Kawaki and managed to incapacitate Naruto for a few moments with a kind of thorns. Then he transported it to another dimension to leave it there while he returned by Kawaki. But when he was going to return, he appeared Sasuke and the trio of ninjas stayed in that dimension.

Naruto Y Sasuke joined forces to try to beat Jigen, but unfortunately neither the Susano from Sasuke neither Naruto in asura mode they were enough to finish off the villain. The fight goes on for much of the episode until both ninjas are badly injured and impaled.

As Jigen wanted to kill Sasuke considering it the most powerful rival. The seventh Hokage asked his friend to use the chakra that he had left to escape from there. Even if Sasuke he didn’t want to, he ended up doing it. Back in the village the sheet was found by Sakura and the last words he said during the episode were ‘Do not die, Naruto‘

So that’s how they left us in the last episode, with a Sasuke on the brink of death and Naruto badly wounded, impaled and locked in the other dimension with Jigen. If you only follow the anime, you are surely looking forward to what will happen to our heroes in the next episode. Meanwhile, you can watch episode 204 on Crunchyroll.

How do you think they will get out of this? While we wait for the answer, you can read some of this news from the world of anime:



