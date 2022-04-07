“El marginal”, an Argentine television series created by Sebastián Ortega, returns to Netflix for what will be its fifth and final season after six long years entertaining the audience. The unfinished story between Pastor (Juan Minujín) and ‘Diosito’ (Nicolás Furtado) will reach a frenetic ending that will be released sooner than fans thought.

In this note we tell you what is coming in the final part of the fiction: release date, cast and plot.

“The marginal” 5: release date

The fifth season of “El Marginal” It will arrive on Netflix, to the surprise of many, on May 4.

‘Diosito’ in the trailer for “El marginal” 5. Photo: Netflix

The streaming platform launched the fourth season of the Argentine series in January of this year, so fans will not have to wait too long to see the end.

What will the fifth season of “El marginal” be about?

“Pastor and ‘Diosito’, separated after the frustrated escape, face new dangers and challenges to survive in the final season of ‘El marginal'”, describes the official Netflix synopsis.

Nicolás Furtado (‘Diosito’) and Juan Minujín (Pastor) in “El marginal” 4. Photo: Instagram/@chenetflix

“One was locked up, the other looking for a place outside the walls, they will have to reintegrate into the world and repair the damage of the past. Meanwhile, inside Puente Viejo, the disputes for power intensify”, he adds.

“The marginal” 5: cast

For this final season of “The Marginal,” fans will once again see several familiar faces from the past.

Pastor in the trailer for “El marginal” 5. Photo: Netflix

to the protagonists Juan Minujin (Shepherd) and Nicholas Furtado (‘Diosito’) will join them Claudio Rissi (Borges), Daniel Pacheco (James), Ariel Staltari (Bard), Abel Ayala (Caesar) and Gerard Roman (Antin).

It has also been confirmed that Maite Lanata (Luna Lunati), the kidnapped daughter of the judge who sent Palacios to jail in the first season, will return for this final part.

Trailer for “The Marginal” 5