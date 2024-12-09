The father became president of Syria through a coup d’état in 1971 and, the son, Bashar al Assadhas lost power in the same way, this time with the extra wear and tear of 13 years of civil war. Father and son exercised a personalist and criminal dictatorship, dependent on Iran and Russia and with the nuance with respect to other neighboring regimes that the worship of other religions beyond Islam was allowed. Now it is the turn of Abu Mohamed Al Jolani, leader of a former affiliate of Al Qaedawho is preparing to lead another dictatorship, this time of an Islamic fundamentalist nature and which may not control the entire country. Nothing can guarantee that it will be a better regime than the previous one, not even for its citizens not even for Europe.