Berlin is a city full of memory, full of plaques reminding us of our recent history, or at least some of its most tragic chapters. But European memory is something more than Germany. To the east, more than 2,000 km, in Durrës, a small town in Albania, it takes the form of a Soviet-inspired statue that stands on several concrete steps. He is an unidentified soldier, a partisan who looks at the Adriatic with his rifle pointed towards Italy. It is the communist monument to Albania's resistance against the fascist invasion during World War II. Statues and cold bronze plaques from two distant cities teach us about the history of our continent although, being visible to everyone, we hardly stop to look at them.

Memory is a complex matter. The writer and essayist Masha Gessen has recently described how the politics of memory operates on the streets of Berlin, in a controversial text published in The New Yorker where he compares Gaza to a Nazi ghetto. The audacity has almost earned him the cancellation of the award that the German foundation for political thought Heinrich Böll had awarded him: nothing less than the Hannah Arendt prize. The image of the partisan statue appears in a text published in the magazine The Grand Continent by the thinker and writer Lea Ypi, author of one of the literary phenomena of the year, her novel Libre, which is precisely a memoir.

Both are prominent names of this 2023 that is ending, and both point to a phenomenon that perhaps summarizes what is happening in the West, where narratives about what we are today inspire new heresies. Gessen's article is an example that moving away from orthodoxy can have its costs. In this regard, Samantha Rose Hill, one of the leading international experts on the work of Hannah Arendt, has described in Guardian the tragic paradox that the prize that bears her name would not be awarded today to Hannah Arendt. The reason? Her political position on Israel and her opinions on Zionism, a heresy that would shake, today as yesterday, the status quo of European opinion regarding Israel's war policy. Hill explained, for example, that treating the Holocaust as a historical exception has the strange effect of placing it outside of history, a phenomenon that allows the German government to give unconditional support to Israel without taking responsibility for what that support means.

But let us transfer the example of the German narrative on the memory of the Holocaust to the entire West, and let us think about our narrative, the one that says that democratic values ​​and the will for harmony are what defines us in the face of the world, the reason that allows us to arrogate a kind of natural international leadership on the universality of human rights, just as Germany teaches lessons on how to interpret the Shoah. Today, one might wonder if our justifying stories function as a reflective shackle, making it difficult for us to understand the world in which we live. By converting our values ​​into dogma, have we become less porous to reality? We solidify our memory by embodying it in stone or metal, or categorically affirming it as a reason of state, as the Green Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck has done, but that does not make us more permeable to the world. Is there no possible nuance to Israel's much-mentioned right to defend itself? What solutions do our unconditional support offer? Gessen has dared to mention the elephant in the room: at some point, the willful German effort to keep memory alive “began to seem static, glassy, ​​as if it were an effort not only to remember history, but also to to ensure that only this particular story will be remembered, and only in this way.” Something that Arendt herself would have signed.

Germany is the paradigmatic example of a symptom that, in a way, we see reflected in the imbalance of Israel's war against Hamas and the European position in the face of this unbearable tragedy. The way in which we Western democracies dare to address the historical injustices that have happened with our acquiescence, such as colonialism or imperialism, by looking our crimes in the face (“our worst self”, again in Gessen's words), seems have withered. It was we who decided that the impossibility of changing the past generated in the present the political responsibility of channeling it as memory, and we did so through a narrative that built a sense of community: Europe as a common home, as a space of rights and freedoms. But by solidifying it like this, our memory has become a mental shackle that prevents us from understanding the present. It is no coincidence that, at a time of political, budgetary and diplomatic crisis, and with the extreme right on the rise, Germany clings to her memory as a safeguard of its own national sense. Nor is it true that, by losing influence over the world, in the West we cling to the narrative about our values, something that gives us identity, but prevents us from seeing how, to outside eyes, our position is contradictory, incoherent and self-serving.

From the self-proclaimed Global South, that part of the planet that we still view with distrust as otherness, they tell us that while we pose as staunch defenders of international law in Ukraine, our almost Numantine defense of the alliance with Israel shows our true face. It is the effect of the erratic, almost cantonal diplomacy that we are deploying from the West in the face of the war in Gaza and the West Bank. “Double standards,” they point out, and they are right, although they do it (they too) with more cynicism than principles. Which countries in the Global South really support Palestine? What democratic alternative do you propose for global governance?

While in Europe we accelerate the most risky enlargement in our history and convince ourselves of the need to speak the language of power, to truly be a geopolitical bloc, Israel clearly shows us the consequences of renouncing a genuinely Kantian policy. Because it is Kant and his peace perpetuates the rickety narrative through which we travel and from which we look at the world, although we operate politically in a different way according to what suits us. Little Kant and too much Realpolitik. The founding philosophical principles that apparently hold together our political order have been transformed into mere fetishes, objects of a masturbatory politics that have lost their permeability to understand the present. Do we really promote respect for human rights and compliance with international legality? Instead of supporting, with means and diplomatic pressure, a solution for Israel and Palestine, we opted for the Conflict Management (conflict management), as if corporate language were more than empty shells. As if there were no lives at stake. Instead of betting on multilateralism and international law, the West has chosen reasons of State, the law of the jungle and the apartheid.

At the last European Council of the year, we witnessed, firsthand, the eloquent contradiction between what we claim to be and what we do. The protagonist? The cunning Viktor Orbán, who could not prevent the opening of talks for the entry of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU, but could block aid of 50 billion euros to kyiv by being absent during the vote on accession. The most formidable thing about the matter is that, to force him to choose between the EU or Putin, the European Commission resigned itself to releasing 10 of the 30 billion euros allocated to Budapest and blocked for its violations of the rule of law. How many bribes and resignations is the EU willing to make to become a geopolitical bloc? How many times will geostrategic decisions be imposed on the safeguarding of democratic cleansing? All of this, furthermore, occurs at a time of brutalization of the international order, when the determined defense of a multilateral framework represented in a UN adapted to new global actors and balances is most necessary. The alternative is the law of the strongest, and it is being imposed in many contexts. Look at Nicolás Maduro's proposal to organize a referendum to annex Guyana, similar to the path outlined by Putin in 2014. Without attempting any symmetry, the annexation of Crimea and the occupation of Donbas are reminiscent of Israel's annihilative intention regarding the Strip to annex it. skipping all international legality. “Great Russia and Great Israel” twinned, as Lluís Bassets has said.

The triangle of brutalization is completed by the great forgotten conflict within the Euro-Mediterranean perimeter, that of the province of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Azerbaijan, emptied in a few weeks of its Armenian majority through textbook ethnic cleansing. War crimes and crimes against humanity continue while we let multilateralism, the premise of a global order based on rational and ethical rules, wither. Because the West and the Global South cannot find a way to understand each other, but while some speak of the questioning of the post-1945 peace architecture as a clear symptom of our decline, of the de-Westernization of the planet, wouldn't it be more useful to see it as the discovery of our relative position in the world? Such a perspective would force us to listen and open ourselves to criticism, to look squarely at our double standards without giving up leading or defending a global order based on democratic principles.

Turning political narratives into a fetish also has another derivative: the desperate attempt to cling to something, says Wendy Brown, is always reactionary, since it opens the way to melancholy. Trapped in the past, we find ourselves unable to imagine the future and build it together. But as long as we continue to behave like this, the extreme right and the reaction will continue to grow inside and outside our armored borders. Our political judgment is captured by anxiety about what we believe we are losing: that is why our response is regressive. Germany and Europe, perhaps without knowing it, act like this, pushed by this underlying current. It is the epitome of a fearful West that refuses to explore outside the lines drawn by its own political truths, when, paradoxically, that is the only ethical path to continue looking like what we are.

