Some have already written the obituary. Not that of Emmanuel Macron, since he has more than three years left to finish his second and last term, but of at the same time either in même temps in French. We are talking about the catchphrase that made the President of the Republic famous and that expressed his pragmatism, the ability to see all sides of problems without ideological a priori.

He at the same time He possibly died on December 11, when a majority of deputies present in the National Assembly rejected the Macron Government's immigration law. The text combined repressive measures with other progressive ones. All at the same time. But it foundered before the debates even began. And so “it is also the macronism the one that begins to be erased”, wrote, in one of the aforementioned obituaries, the chronicler Solenn de Royer in Le Monde. The end of an era. Or the beginning of a new Macron.

He at the same timeor it was their trademark. In the campaign that took him to the Elysee Palace in 2017, he used it at his discretion. Macron was at the same time left and right, progressive and liberal, fervently pro-European and attached to De Gaulle's eternal France… He managed to break the long-standing division between left and right and, from a transversal position, brake twice in the polls to the extreme right of Marine Le Pen.

The president never completely abandoned the at the same time. A year and a half ago he appointed a prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, attached to the social democracy, but at the same time Some of its most prominent ministers (the Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, or the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin) came from The Republicans, the historical party of the moderate right. And he was increasingly seen as a president leaning more to the right than to the left. Its economic reforms (that of the labor market and especially that of pensions), although they are in line with what governments of all colors have done in other countries, in France they passed for liberal or conservative, and put a good part of the left on the warpath.

The origin of at the same time can be traced back to the philosopher Paul Ricoeur, whom Macron, as a student, helped prepare his last magnum opus, The memory, the history, the oblivion. It is something – this identification between a complex thinker and a politician – that can only happen in France: Macron was a president Ricoeurian.

“It's what I believed,” says François Dosse, historian of ideas, biographer of Ricoeur and the man who brought the old philosopher and the student Macron into contact. The philosophy ricoeuriana “Aporetic, it says that there are two poles, and that we must think about them together, at the same time,” explains this intellectual disappointed with Macronism. “But at the same time of Macron is a loincloth for right-wing politics. It's something traditional, people who say they're not from anywhere are generally on the right. And he masked it for a long time.”

The immigration law was intended to facilitate the expulsion of foreigners who had committed serious crimes. A measure to please the right. At the same time, allowed undocumented immigrants to be regularized so that they could work in sectors where there is a lack of labor. This measure pleased, in theory, the left.

But on Monday, a coalition against it was formed, ranging from the far right to the far left. As Macron did not have an absolute majority in the National Assembly, the “rejection motion” was imposed by 270 votes in favor and 265 against.

For the right of the chamber, the law was too progressive, although the minister who had designed it, Darmanin, was open to toughening it. For the left, it was too conservative, although, by rejecting it, it has paved the way for a more repressive law to be negotiated, based on the version already adopted in the Senate, controlled by the right.

For the center, that is, for Macron, it shows the harsh reality. Since the 2022 legislative elections, he no longer has a majority in the National Assembly. Until now he has been able to govern with specific allies. Or, as happened with the pension reform, by decree. The immigration law shows how difficult it will be to endure five years of this.

Keep the 'at the same time'

Macron can continue governing as a minority and keep the at the same time. Or dissolve the National Assembly and call legislative elections. The third option is a coalition between the Macronists and the Republicans. It would allow more stability. And something else: prepare the next presidential elections.

Before Monday's vote, the essayist and consultant Alain Minc, who knows Macron well, explained it: without a single candidate in 2027 from what he calls “the moderates”, this vote will be divided by the extreme right. To facilitate this single candidacy, it would be necessary to first integrate the right of the Republicans into a coalition government.

“For there to be a single moderate candidate, a political agreement is needed between the parties of the Macronist cosmography and the democratic right,” argues Minc. “And who has the key to make them govern together? Macron. If he doesn't do it, he assumes a gigantic risk of Marine Le Pen being elected president.” And then yes, the famous at the same time It will definitely have come to an end.

