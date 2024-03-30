Do you know that feeling when you are about to say goodbye to something that has made you very happy? A young holiday love, a house, a job. That it hasn't quite arrived yet and you don't want to be sad about it yet, but that you already fully realize – with a lump in your throat and a stone in your stomach – what is about to happen.

This is how we feel when we drive into the ski resort of Livigno in the Italian Alps. We are in a Maserati Ghibli, a car that has been around for about ten years and will soon be retired, together with the even older Quattroporte and the only slightly younger Levante. All three of them are still beautiful. Overtaken by time, that too. But their farewell still carries something with it. A concept that has made every enthusiast's arm hair stand on end for 65 years, with more than 100,000 units produced: 'the Maserati with a V8 engine'.

Into the snowy mountains with a Maserati V8

The Ghibli we drive is a Trofeo: a 580 hp monster that goes like a fire brigade and roars like a lion stubbing its little toe. But at the moment it is slow and sounds good, because snowflakes are fluttering from the sky, a thick layer covers the village and the roads are brown and muddy. In more suitable weather, this 5-series competitor is capable of insane speeds, a fact that the brand further reinforces by launching a latest edition that they call the Ghibli 334 Ultima. Lightweight elements, a special blue color and a top speed of 334 km/h: a record for a street-legal sedan.

103 Ghibli Ultimas will be built – the same number as the first eight-cylinder Maserati, the 5000 GT from 1959 – plus two 103 copies of the Levante Ultima, in blue and black. After that, not only are these models done; these will literally be the last V8 cars to roll out of the Maserati factory. A moment of mourning is in order.

Soon all Maseratis will be electric

Like other carmakers, Maserati must leave the era of unbridled gasoline gurgle and CO 2 to leave the scum behind. They have sniffed at a hybrid intermediate station, but are now focusing on fully electric models, with the newly developed Nettuno V6 engine as a bridge. The brand also has an illustrious and sweet history in the field of six-cylinder engines, so combustion enthusiasts can still have some fun in the near future. By 2025 there should be an EV version of every model, and by 2030 plug-in cars will be all that can be found in the showrooms with the trident.

But that's later, this is now. We arrive at a compact and hilly ice rink, just outside Livigno. A few days ago it was still a water ballet here, we are told, but we are lucky – the weather and temperature couldn't be better. The track is white, the coffee is hot, the various Trofeo models are warming up. We want to cheer unbridled, but come on, we are professional.

Watch out, it's slippery here

Colleagues from Japanese media who are the first to run the track make a few mistakes and leave large, angry grille prints in the snow bank. It's tempting to chuckle, but we know: there's a little too much speed or bravado on a track like this, and there's no stopping it, even with fresh Pirelli winter tires. Spikes, that would be a different story. Anyway, every time something goes wrong, the Maserati emergency services rush out at full speed in their Levante to help the stranded driver get back on track. It is no punishment at all to listen from the sidelines.

We exchange our Ghibli for a dark red Quattroporte. A long wheelbase is what you want on ice, for maximum transverse stability. The healthy idling of the engine gives us shivers, the exhaust pipes shroud the car in a fairytale mist while we adjust everything to our liking.

ESP off, driving aids off. Transmission on manual. Driving mode on Sport, but with the suspension in the soft setting. Two hands on the wheel, look ahead, breathe deeply. This is it: our last splurge in a Quattroporte with eight cylinder. There are less memorable circumstances.

Neptune punishes immediately. Or maybe it's his chilly ice colleague. As enthusiastic as we rush onto the Ghiacciodromo, we slide directionless towards the dividing wall between the circuit and the street. We had warned ourselves so much. But then: the Quattroporte lands from the icy surface onto a load of fresh snow, where it finds grip and still manages to make the corner. Heart in throat and all that. We are definitely missing out on the trophy for the Most Embarrassing Entrance of the Day.

The big boys also have fun in the snow

But it doesn't make much difference. Further on we have become so careful that we take a slope at much too low a speed and remain helpless against it with spinning rear wheels. Enter the heroic, four-wheel drive Levante, throwing up great white rooster tails as it arrives beautifully sideways. Well ragazzirub it in. 'You are Top Gear-ah?' asks one of the helpers. Um, no, you're confused.

All beginnings of endings are difficult. But when we force ourselves to forget why we should cherish this experience and just pay attention, we quickly find ourselves dancing from bend to bend in the Quattroporte. In Sport mode, the accelerator pedal is sensitive and you can place the bodywork with your toes. Slowly into the bend, slow down, counter-steer, hold and build up, so that you enter the straight with the determination of an angry Bond chaser.

It remains remarkable how a car of this size – 5.26 meters – can feel so agile and playful. The steering is sharp and the interior envelops you, which may no longer be appropriate for a limousine in this day and age. But would you rather have a rolling home cinema or a supercar in a tuxedo?

End of Maserati's V8 is a bitter pill to swallow

Oh yes, that engine. It is indispensable, inseparable from this experience, just like the sounds of Hans Zimmer The Lion King that you feel pounding in your chest and tightening in your throat. It screeches and crackles, rolls and hammers. And although we can't tap into his performance potential here in any way, that doesn't hinder anything.

This is the kind of machine that excels in every conceivable situation. Performing at its peak, in rest mode, everything in between: man has created beautiful things, but this Ferrari-produced V8 is all sensory art. He knows how to convince you in such a way that you will happily deposit your savings account into his tank between jobs. Imagine this kind of emotional connection between people and vehicles being tapped again in the e-age.

The Quattroporte is still buzzing when we pick up the keys to one of the 103 Blu Royale Levante Ultimas to escape this frozen pool of warm sentiment. Maseratis are also good at cruising and racking up the kilometers. The Levante was controversial when it was introduced, but we have now accepted it as one of the best looking large SUVs you can buy – even after all these years. It has always driven well, and in these conditions the all-wheel drive provides all the peace of mind you could need.

The eight pistons chatter quietly in the background as we drive out of Livigno. From here it doesn't matter whether you go north or south: within 20 minutes you will encounter Switzerland, strict and averse to speed. Like the V8 itself, we are in a bind. But just like the V8 itself, we will continue as long as we can.

Driving into a tunnel just before the end of the Maserati V8

No one had told us this, but on the way to Ponte del Gallo, the bridge over Lago di Livigno on which you pass the Swiss border post, you drive through consecutive long, semi-open tunnels. The mountainside on the left, the lake on the right, in front of you nothing but dry, clear road surface and – now look – no other traffic. Instinctively we reach for the window controls. Then to the left paddle shifter. Five, four, three. Foot down: this is the farewell song.

Divine sound waves crash against the tunnel wall and reverberate across the lake. It's like they're driving us along, like we're surfing the symphony. Everything clicks: this is one of those moments we will never forget. This engine is an experience that we would like to last forever, but it is finite – for our own good, so it is said. That doesn't make the disillusionment any less painful.

I have no idea how long the Swiss man in the border booth had heard us approaching, but it is clear that he cannot laugh at our spontaneous concert. We wave friendly and turn the Levante at an appropriate, safe distance. We set sail back to Livigno, where we will return the car and return home – our lives enriched, but our hearts slightly broken. The time has really come, but we still shouldn't think about it. We don't want to get out of this tunnel.