Someone covered the face of a man killed in the middle of the road with his own jacket. An ordinary man from Mariupol, hit by an ordinary bullet while he was trying, perhaps, to escape from the city under siege. Murdered, this for sure, by the will of another man.

Nothing is known about him, except that he has been on that road for a long time and that no one has yet had the courage to bury him, not even in the nearby flowerbed. His backpack has been opened, his things lie next to his body: a piece of blue cotton, a T-shirt, toothbrush and toothpaste. The banality of evil revealed on the asphalt.

Far from the horror of the dead and the terror of the living are those who are fervent to decide whether the city has fallen or is still resisting. President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the war, declaring the port “liberated” after nearly two months of siege, despite hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and the remnants of the Azov battalion still standing in the bowels of the gigantic steel mill. With them, buried by thirty meters of reinforced concrete, there are a thousand civilians, mostly women, the elderly and children. “Mariupol did not fall,” says Deputy Mayor Sergei Orlov. The Russians’ were unable to take it. There are air strikes, continuous bombings but the southern part of the city resists ».

Bombs, along with pouring rain, continue to fall on Mariupol. About the city and the Azovstal steelworks. Yesterday, the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov announced that it would be the day of victory over the “Bandera”, as he scornfully calls the soldiers of the Azov battalion. It has not been, not yet: «Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin canceled the assault and gave instructions to concentrate on other tasks. The main goal has already been achieved, Bandera and nationalists are stuck in the industrial zones and will not go anywhere. Their only way out is to surrender. I hope they are smart enough to do it. ‘ No, they didn’t, they are still down there, as long as they will resist it is not known. With them, with no way out, in this castle of crossed destinies, their lives are linked to those of the soldiers who refuse to surrender: if they left the steel mill’s bunkers, the fate of the Azov battalion would be sealed. Waiting for them around the perimeter are Donetsk troops, including the Somalia battalion – the one that razed the airport to the ground. Russian marines have already entered the perimeter. They paw, the Chechens in the lead, to finish what they had started.

Sergey Volyn, the commander of the 36th brigade of the Ukrainian Marines barricaded in the Azovstal with the Azovs, has launched a new appeal, this time to Germany: “In the basements my soldiers are rotting from their wounds. Artillery, planes and even the Navy keep shooting at us. Mariupol can still be saved! The world must help us. Evil is back. And you have the chance to stay on the right side of history and stop fascism before it reduces everything to ashes ». The situation at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol is “close to catastrophe,” says Yuriy Ryzhenkov, the CEO of the company that owns the plant. “When the war started we had stored a good supply of food and water in the air-raid shelters, but it all ends”

Nobody leaves Mariupol. No civilians used the humanitarian corridors opened by Russia for two days in a row. Communications with Ukraine are extremely difficult, so much so that radio links are being created to communicate “with those inside” the evacuation routes towards Zaporizhzhia.

But away from the besieged steel mill the streets are patrolled at every intersection. Few military vehicles are seen, they are all around the columns of smoke that rise from the Azovastal. Yesterday the Chechen militiamen celebrated the “victory of Mariupol” with a group photo, flags, beards, guns and big smiles. Thanks be to Allah, honor to Kadyrov.

In the city, on the other hand, the streets are filled with civilians: they wait for passages to leave the city, they take shelter from the rain under shelters punctured by the blows, they hope without hope, among the rubble of what were their homes and their lives. Some line up in front of an aid distribution point set up by the Russians. A hot dish, a bottle of water. The queue is long, the rain gives no respite, those who can shelter themselves with plastic bags, with cardboard boxes. Among them is Irina, 58, who was once a doctor on cargo ships. Her daughter lives in Miami. Irina is alone, and she is tired, tired as hell. Her tears run down her cheeks, she doesn’t even notice. Behind her the new normal of war, the one that overlooks the buildings destroyed by bombs, blackened by explosions and fire, on the sidewalks the corpses of those seeking life in a battlefield.

After almost two months of assault, life in Mariupol does not continue, it must continue, while it prepares for the final epilogue.