Yeah North Korea use their nuclear weapons against United States or its ally South Koreawould be “the end” of the Kim Jong Un regime, Seoul and Washington warned.

This severe threat came at a time when the South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeolis on a six-day state visit to the United States, where he and his colleague Joe Biden discussed strengthening the US security shield for South Korea in the face of increasing missile tests from North Korea.

How significant is that assertive-looking statement?

The following is what is known:

What is it?

Washington Declaration strengthens US nuclear umbrella over South Korea.

It calls for the regular dispatch of a US nuclear submarine to South Korea, something that hasn’t been done since the 1980s, along with other measures such as sharing information in the event of a North Korean attack.

But there are no plans to install US nuclear weapons in South Korea, and some analysts doubt the practical value of the statement.

“It is doubtful that the North fears a strategic nuclear submarine equipped with an SLBM (submarine-launched ballistic missile) with a range of more than 7,400 kilometers,” Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute’s Center for North Korean Studies told AFP. .

The “Too Long” Reach of the submarine’s missiles could mean it could not reach North Korea if it were in South Korean waters, he explained.

President Yoon Suk is ahead of a six-day state visit to the United States.

Is it significant?

The state visit “represents a new high point in US-South Korean relations, with deep security, economic and cultural cooperation on full display,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told AFP. .

US officials compared the new deal to what Washington did when it was monitoring Europe’s defense against the Soviet Union..

Yoon has sought to reassure his country’s distraught public about the US commitment to so-called “enhanced deterrence,” in which US resources, including nuclear weapons, serve to prevent attacks on its allies.

A majority of South Koreans now believe the country should develop its own nuclear weapons, according to polls. Yoon has suggested that Seoul could do it.

Will Seoul receive nuclear weapons?

Absolutely not. And this could cause problems, according to experts.

“One thing became clear: there is an implicit understanding that Seoul will not go nuclear,” said Soo Kim, head of political practice at LMI Consulting and a former CIA analyst.

“A limit has been placed on Seoul’s nuclear ambitions,” he said.

Gi-Wook Shin, an expert on Korea and professor of sociology at Stanford University, told AFP that the statement is “a step forward.”

However, “I don’t think it’s enough to appease the South Korean public, which is increasingly demanding that Seoul develop nuclear weapons of its own,” Shin added.

Kim Jong-un and ballistic tests in North Korea.

What will North Korea do?

Further cooperation between their arch-enemies Washington and Seoul could worry the Kim Jong Un regime and it could prove it with more missile launches, according to experts.

Publicly, “North Korea will tone down the US message of ensuring nuclear deterrence,” Chun In-bum, a retired South Korean military general, told AFP.

But behind closed doors “they will get the message: if they use nuclear weapons, it will be the end of the regime,” Chun said.

After spending decades – and much of the impoverished country’s GDP – developing nuclear programs, Kim is not inclined to change course, experts say.

“North Korea is unlikely to give up its nuclear weapons because of these threats,” Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.

The missile’s firing prompted Japan to issue a warning.

And Trump?

The main problem with the Washington Declaration is not the text itself, but the political dysfunctionality of the United States. The pact could become worthless after the next presidential election, Karl Fiedhoff of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs warned AFP.

The potential return to power of former US President Donald Trump could spark “very serious discussions” in Seoul, he said.

For the US-South Korean relationship, “the biggest challenge is something the alliance can’t even control: US domestic politics,” he said.

“There is great concern in Seoul about the return of Republicans, especially Trump, to the White House. If he wins the 2024 election, it could trigger a very unpredictable turn in the relationship.”

AFP