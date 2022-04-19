The President of the Government chairs the meeting of the Council of Ministers, which is being held at the Moncloa Complex, from 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. It is here where the end of indoor masks in Spain in a general way.

After the approval in the Council of Ministers, the measure has yet to reach the Official State Gazette, which will arrive tomorrow, Wednesday. Then it will be fully valid and effective throughout the national territory. It is scheduled to be on Wednesday, April 20, when the legal bases and date parameters are established.

The end of indoor masks is approved

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has closely followed this meeting: “the agreement between the Government and the communities has been practically unanimous”. At 4:30 p.m. she meets with Borja Cabezón, the Ambassador on Special Mission for COVID-19 and Global Health.

Elena Vanessa Martínez, president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology (SEE), recalls that the mask has more of a collective protection function than an individual one. “Whoever wants to continue wearing it to minimize their own risk in places where it is not mandatory should use FFP2 ″, she tells The country.

Hereinafter everyone will assess their own risk. In a small and poorly ventilated place that is crowded, the protection of the mask makes much more sense than in a very large one where there are few people. If you spend a lot of time in the same place, the risk of infection increases, so the mask becomes more important.

Where will the mask be mandatory indoors hospitals

Nursing Homes

Day Centers

physiotherapy clinics

Pharmacy

Transportation: planes, VTC, taxi, bus, train, subway, light rail, tram, boat

In work centers, the use of masks will be available to the occupational risk prevention services of each company.

Where the mask is no longer mandatory indoors

The abolition of the mandatory use of masks in educational centers in Catalonia for primary and secondary students has come into force this Tuesday after publishing a resolution of the Department of Health in this regard in the Official Gazette of the Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC ).

The Catalan primary and secondary school students Thus, they return to the classrooms again without masks, after almost two full courses using them, one day earlier than in the rest of Spain, at the beginning of the third school term.

The resolution of the Department of Health, dated April 14, values ​​that the lower clinical impact of the Omicron variant, and the high vaccination coverage of the population have allowed changing the paradigm of managing the pandemic situation, which has led to a review of the application of the different non-pharmacological measures, among which is the use of the mask.