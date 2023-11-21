Hunter x Hunter It is one of the mangas and animes most loved by the community. However, many are worried that the ending will never materialize, due to the health problems that Yoshihiro Togashi, author of this work, has had in recent years. Given this question, The mangaka has revealed the plans he has for the end of this story.

In a recent interview, Togashi revealed that he has four possible endings for the story of Hunter x Hunter. While he did not share the premise of the first three, this to avoid spoilers, he did mention the possible outcomes of each of these. This is what he commented:

“For the finale, I have prepared three scenarios (a, b and c). When considering the proportional reaction of readers, which ranges from satisfaction to dissatisfaction, ending a is considered satisfactory by 50% and unsatisfactory by 20%. This does not necessarily imply a high rating, but for me, achieving it will be safe in a way that does not complicate things with excessive criticism, in my opinion.”

These three endings are conclusions that Togashi is currently working on, and as the story evolves, the mangaka will decide which path to take. However, the fourth conclusion is different, since This would be the outcome of Gon’s adventure if, unfortunately, the author were to die in the future. This is what he commented:

“In the story, a woman nods her head as Jin, carrying the lord of the lake (who had just caught fish) on his shoulder, walks away. Her mother tells her husband that Jin’s dream is to stay on the island and inherit his place. Despite her father’s laughter, her mother expresses her discontent, attributing Jin’s attitude to the blood of grandmothers Mito and Noko. However, the woman does not realize that these grandmothers are not related by blood, and the father smiles knowingly. Although the mother doubts Jin’s stay on the island, he insists that he will never leave. The scene changes to the store, where Jin is working with the lake lord. While doing his chores, she reflects on his mother’s lack of understanding. She remembers Grandpa Gon’s cheerful stories about being a hunter, contrasted by Grandma Noko’s silent retreat. Jin, frustrated, hits the cutting board and expresses her wish to not wait sadly for someone’s return. Just then, a chubby boy enters, proclaiming to have caught the lord of the lake. Jin shares his desire to always be with the person he loves, and together they cook food with smiles on their faces. As a bird flies away from the island, the diversity of characters living in different places is shown, exchanging smiles. The scene concludes with a figure watching from the background, suggesting a larger connection or additional story.”

🚨Hunter x Hunter Ending scenarios in case he didn’t finish by Togashi translated by me pic.twitter.com/9VRsULmtY6 — Pew (رضوان) (@pewpiece) November 20, 2023

Although it may seem like an exaggeration, the life of a mangaka is past. Not only has Togashi taken extended periods of rest for health reasons, which has resulted in the publication of only a couple of chapters of Hunter x Hunter a year, but the case of Kentaro Miura, author of Berserk who unfortunately died in May 2021, has surely become a warning for more than one manga writer.

Editor’s Note:

Hunter x Hunter It is a great work that should have come to an end much earlier than what we are currently seeing. If the story had ended before the Dark Continent, as many would have liked, we wouldn’t have to worry about whether the manga will end or not.

Via: PewPiece