The departure of Carlo Ancelotti and the arrival of Rafa Benítez at Everton have been a knockout blow for James Rodríguez, since the beginning of the season the Colombian has not managed to add minutes with the Premier League team, the Spanish coach has erased him from definitive form of his plans and the future is not promising for someone who not long ago was considered one of the best footballers on the planet.
With the European market closed, if Rodríguez wants to add minutes in a vital season since the Qatar World Cup is the previous one, the playmaker will have to bet on a destination with a lower competitive level and his destination would be precisely on World Cup land, as he is very close to signing for Al-Rayyan SC.
James would have traveled this weekend at the same time that Everton was playing with Aston Villa to define the final details of his contract and close his transfer with the team led by Frenchman Laurent Blanc and which, for now, is the only viable alternative for the Colombian who is in the most complicated moment of his career.
